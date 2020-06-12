/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:17 PM
171 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Palo Alto, CA
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
East Palo Alto
11 Units Available
Woodland Park
5 Newell Road, East Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
752 sqft
Great location halfway between San Francisco and San Jose. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, duplexes and single-family homes. Community has controlled access, playground, 15 swimming pools and is pet-friendly.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
165 E. OKEEFE STREET #4
165 East O'keefe Street, East Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1182 sqft
Menlo Park Border Townhome Available For Rent! - Well maintained 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome with Menlo Park mailing address & inside laundry! Washer and dryer provided without warranty.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
1437 East Bayshore Road
1437 E Bayshore Rd, East Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,849
1000 sqft
Urban Living Near Facebook/Amazon - Newly renovated urban oasis located on a major frontage road atop a mixed-use building with a neighborhood grocery and pizza parlor below.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
2121 Cooley Avenue - 1
2121 Cooley Avenue, East Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
920 sqft
A charming 2-bedroom home in an incredible location. Easy access to freeway 101, University Ave, Amazon, Silicon Valley, multiple shopping centers, and some of the best restaurants in the area. The unit is beautifully updated and newly painted.
1 of 1
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
1443 East Bayshore Road
1443 East Bayshore Road, East Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1000 sqft
1443 E Bayshore Road Available 06/08/20 ***Coming Soon*** 2 Bedroom Apt near Facebook - Newly renovated gorgeous two bedroom, one bathroom apartment with updated kitchen and all new appliances located within 2 miles of Facebook.
Results within 1 mile of East Palo Alto
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Midtown Palo Alto
44 Units Available
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,891
913 sqft
Recently refurbished apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and private balconies. Next to Greer Park, with access to the 402 and 101 freeways. Downtown Palo Alto and Stanford Shopping Center offer plenty of shopping options.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Community Center
1 Unit Available
960 Hutchinson Ave
960 Hutchinson Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
- Charming single family home in Palo Alto 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom Fully furnished Master bedroom with queen size bed 2nd bedroom with twin size bunk bed plus desk Cozy living room Eat in Kitchen with all updated appliances Washer and dryer
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Belle Haven
1 Unit Available
610 Hamilton Avenue
610 Hamilton Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
910 sqft
Nicely remodeled home with an open concept living space. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas stove, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Bathroom remodeled with recessed lights and crown molding throughout.
Results within 5 miles of East Palo Alto
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
65 Units Available
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,187
1169 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Redwood Oaks
14 Units Available
707 Leahy Apartments
707 Leahy St, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
880 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with big patios, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Washer/dryer in unit. Located close to Stanford Shopping Center and Hillsdale Mall. Community has underground parking and a saline swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
San Antonio
22 Units Available
Verve
1984 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,975
1254 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units available, all with spacious floor plans. Modern design with community game room, clubhouse, fitness center, conference center and resort-style swimming pool. Short-term leases also available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:53pm
$
San Antonio
19 Units Available
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,003
1057 sqft
Located along Highway 82 and close to N San Antonio Road. Luxury apartments with hardwood flooring, designer kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Pool, pool table, gym and garage available to residents.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
18 Units Available
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave, Menlo Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,971
1023 sqft
Fabulous resort-style community near Highway 101. Many apartment updates including stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. A fire pit, dog park and courtyard are available.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
42 Units Available
Madrone
111 N Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,552
1073 sqft
All new apartments in the heart of Silicon Valley. Apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Short trip to the Stevens Creek Trail, which is great for walking, hiking and outdoor workouts.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
San Antonio
14 Units Available
Avalon Towers on the Peninsula
2400 W El Camino Real, Los Altos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,820
1142 sqft
Bright apartments with easy access to Route 101. Granite countertops and maple kitchen cabinetry. Hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Community garden, coffee bar, fire pit. Doorman and elevator.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Shoreline West
23 Units Available
Avalon Mountain View
1600 Villa St, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
916 sqft
Stylish updates with incredible views. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, extra storage, and patio or balconies. Outdoor pool, car wash area and a dog park on-site. Trash valet and carports available.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Shoreline West
36 Units Available
Montrose
1720 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,074
1164 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in Mountain View's Shoreline West neighborhood. State-of-the-art fitness center, landscaped pool and spa area, and welcoming clubhouse are wired with latest technology. Interiors feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:27am
San Antonio
5 Units Available
El Portal
2065 California Street, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
963 sqft
El Portal is a Spanish inspired Building located in the heart of the Silicon Valley, in Mountain View. Our spacious newly remodeled 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes offer galley kitchens, plank flooring and large sun drenched floor plans.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Friendly Acres
8 Units Available
Avenue Two
1107 2nd Ave, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
943 sqft
Upscale building with access to 101 freeway. Community amenities include media room, 24-hour gym, game room, clubhouse, pool, parking and pool table. Recently renovated units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
University South
Contact for Availability
The Marc Palo Alto
501 Forest Ave, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,299
945 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Shoreline West
12 Units Available
Maplewood
1885 California St, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
947 sqft
Situated on landscaped grounds in Downtown Mountain View. Convenient to Silicon Valley employment centers. Spacious studio and two-bedroom apartments featuring kitchens with maple cabinets, microwaves and dishwashers. Community offers two dog runs.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Staumbaugh-Heller
67 Units Available
Franklin 299
299 Franklin St, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,219
1203 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a grill, media room, car charging and concierge service. Near Downtown Redwood City. Easy access to the bullet train.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Moffett-Whisman
17 Units Available
Village Lake
777 W Middlefield Rd, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
980 sqft
Communal amenities include ping pong room, sauna, fitness center and pool. Homes feature ceiling fans, dishwasher and renovated interiors. Located just minutes from shopping and dining options.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Centennial
18 Units Available
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,935
1112 sqft
A modern community at the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, near area shopping, dining, and the tech giants. On-site amenities include a club-style fitness center, roof deck area, and a business center.
Similar Pages
East Palo Alto 2 BedroomsEast Palo Alto 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEast Palo Alto 3 BedroomsEast Palo Alto Apartments with BalconyEast Palo Alto Apartments with Garage
East Palo Alto Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEast Palo Alto Apartments with ParkingEast Palo Alto Apartments with PoolEast Palo Alto Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Palo Alto Cheap Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Redwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CASan Anselmo, CA