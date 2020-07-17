2076 Oakwood Dr., 2

Amenities
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Remodeled 1030 SqFt 2 Bedrooms -- Available July - Property Id: 309502
Remodeled 1030 SqFt 2 Bd, & 1.5 Ba.
* Fresh paint
* Newer Pergo / Engineered floor in living room and bedrooms
* 2 large bedrooms plus 1 bonus room
* Newer Energy saving recessed LED lights
* Cozy fireplace
* All double pane windows
* 1 car garage
* Large private yard.
* Private Washer & dryer
* this duplex house plans looks like a single family house
* Gorgeous Remodeled Kitchen:
--- Top grade Granite counter top,
--- Beautiful Cabinets,
--- Gas Range with oversize Oven
--- Stainless steel double sink
--- Top grade porcelain tile floor
* Beautiful Remodeled Bathroom :
--- Cabinets with large sink and designer mirror
--- Build in shelves for extra storage
* Located at the bordering of Palo Alto and Menlo Park (Take 101 University exit, west of 101.)
* Convenience location : Stanford University (2.1 miles) and Menlo Park Veterans Hospital (0.9 miles), Facebook (2.5 miles), Four Seasons Hotel (0.8 miles) etc..
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2076-oakwood-dr.-east-palo-alto-ca-unit-2/309502
Property Id 309502
(RLNE5954648)