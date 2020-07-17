2076 Oakwood Dr., 2

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Remodeled 1030 SqFt 2 Bedrooms -- Available July - Property Id: 309502



Remodeled 1030 SqFt 2 Bd, & 1.5 Ba.



* Fresh paint

* Newer Pergo / Engineered floor in living room and bedrooms

* 2 large bedrooms plus 1 bonus room

* Newer Energy saving recessed LED lights

* Cozy fireplace

* All double pane windows

* 1 car garage

* Large private yard.

* Private Washer & dryer

* this duplex house plans looks like a single family house

* Gorgeous Remodeled Kitchen:

--- Top grade Granite counter top,

--- Beautiful Cabinets,

--- Gas Range with oversize Oven

--- Stainless steel double sink

--- Top grade porcelain tile floor



* Beautiful Remodeled Bathroom :

--- Cabinets with large sink and designer mirror

--- Build in shelves for extra storage



* Located at the bordering of Palo Alto and Menlo Park (Take 101 University exit, west of 101.)

* Convenience location : Stanford University (2.1 miles) and Menlo Park Veterans Hospital (0.9 miles), Facebook (2.5 miles), Four Seasons Hotel (0.8 miles) etc..

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2076-oakwood-dr.-east-palo-alto-ca-unit-2/309502

Property Id 309502



(RLNE5954648)