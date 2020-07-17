All apartments in East Palo Alto
2076 Oakwood Dr., 2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2076 Oakwood Dr., 2

2076 Oakwood Drive · (408) 425-7515
Location

2076 Oakwood Drive, East Palo Alto, CA 94303
East Palo Alto

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Remodeled 1030 SqFt 2 Bedrooms -- Available July - Property Id: 309502

Remodeled 1030 SqFt 2 Bd, & 1.5 Ba.

* Fresh paint
* Newer Pergo / Engineered floor in living room and bedrooms
* 2 large bedrooms plus 1 bonus room
* Newer Energy saving recessed LED lights
* Cozy fireplace
* All double pane windows
* 1 car garage
* Large private yard.
* Private Washer & dryer
* this duplex house plans looks like a single family house
* Gorgeous Remodeled Kitchen:
--- Top grade Granite counter top,
--- Beautiful Cabinets,
--- Gas Range with oversize Oven
--- Stainless steel double sink
--- Top grade porcelain tile floor

* Beautiful Remodeled Bathroom :
--- Cabinets with large sink and designer mirror
--- Build in shelves for extra storage

* Located at the bordering of Palo Alto and Menlo Park (Take 101 University exit, west of 101.)
* Convenience location : Stanford University (2.1 miles) and Menlo Park Veterans Hospital (0.9 miles), Facebook (2.5 miles), Four Seasons Hotel (0.8 miles) etc..
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2076-oakwood-dr.-east-palo-alto-ca-unit-2/309502
Property Id 309502

(RLNE5954648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2076 Oakwood Dr., 2 have any available units?
2076 Oakwood Dr., 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Palo Alto, CA.
What amenities does 2076 Oakwood Dr., 2 have?
Some of 2076 Oakwood Dr., 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2076 Oakwood Dr., 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2076 Oakwood Dr., 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2076 Oakwood Dr., 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2076 Oakwood Dr., 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2076 Oakwood Dr., 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2076 Oakwood Dr., 2 offers parking.
Does 2076 Oakwood Dr., 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2076 Oakwood Dr., 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2076 Oakwood Dr., 2 have a pool?
No, 2076 Oakwood Dr., 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2076 Oakwood Dr., 2 have accessible units?
No, 2076 Oakwood Dr., 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2076 Oakwood Dr., 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2076 Oakwood Dr., 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2076 Oakwood Dr., 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2076 Oakwood Dr., 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
