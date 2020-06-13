105 Apartments for rent in Duarte, CA with balcony

"Duarte is a weird accumulation of things, a strange kind of melting pot -- Spanish, Okie, Black, Midwestern elements all jumbled together." - Sam Shepard

Life in Duarte may revolve around its more flamboyant neighbor, Los Angeles, but it's got a history older than civilizationback in the days when nomads were kings and the expansive mountains were their playground. Nestled at the foothills of San Gabriel Mountains, with the cities of Irwindale, Monrovia and Bradbury adjacent, the city remains somewhat detached from the big city glamour; yet close enough for go-getters to seize whatever holds their fancy in major metropolis like LA. See more