2019 Citrus View Avenue

REMODELED 3 bedroom 2 bath home - FOR QUICK RESPONSE PLEASE EMAIL INLANDEMPIREADVENT@GMAIL.COM



One-story home located on a cul-de-sac with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. Water and electric are included. Home will be ready for immediate move in. Granite counters in the kitchen, dark cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank and carpet flooring throughout. This spacious and inviting floor plan is sure to fit your family's needs. Please note that there is NO GARAGE OR DRIVEWAY included with this property.



If you have kids, they will be zoned to go to the following top-rated schools:

Beardslee Elementary

Northview Intermediate School

Duarte High School



This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home features:



* Gourmet Kitchen with granite countertops and Stainless Steel appliances

* Extended T shape island for family gatherings

* Spacious Master Suite includes a retreat

* Walk-in closet

* Brand new washer and dryer in seperate laundry room

* Open floor plan



UTILITIES PAID BY TENANT: Cable, Phone, Power, and Internet

UTILITIES PAID BY OWNER: Water and Trash

No Smoking allowed in this property

Pets Allowed with restrictions and refundable pet deposit



FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Advent Property Management (DRE Lic #01448692)

Agent: Monique H. Ott-Beacham

Email: inlandempireadvent@gmail.com

EMAIL ONLY PLEASE

Phone: 909 296 5558



TO APPLY:

http://adventmgmt.com



