Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

2019 Citrus View Avenue

2019 Citrus View Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2019 Citrus View Avenue, Duarte, CA 91010
Duarte

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
pet friendly
REMODELED 3 bedroom 2 bath home - FOR QUICK RESPONSE PLEASE EMAIL INLANDEMPIREADVENT@GMAIL.COM

One-story home located on a cul-de-sac with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. Water and electric are included. Home will be ready for immediate move in. Granite counters in the kitchen, dark cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank and carpet flooring throughout. This spacious and inviting floor plan is sure to fit your family's needs. Please note that there is NO GARAGE OR DRIVEWAY included with this property.

If you have kids, they will be zoned to go to the following top-rated schools:
Beardslee Elementary
Northview Intermediate School
Duarte High School

This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home features:

* Gourmet Kitchen with granite countertops and Stainless Steel appliances
* Extended T shape island for family gatherings
* Spacious Master Suite includes a retreat
* Walk-in closet
* Brand new washer and dryer in seperate laundry room
* Open floor plan

UTILITIES PAID BY TENANT: Cable, Phone, Power, and Internet
UTILITIES PAID BY OWNER: Water and Trash
No Smoking allowed in this property
Pets Allowed with restrictions and refundable pet deposit

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Advent Property Management (DRE Lic #01448692)
Agent: Monique H. Ott-Beacham
Email: inlandempireadvent@gmail.com
EMAIL ONLY PLEASE
Phone: 909 296 5558

TO APPLY:
http://adventmgmt.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4127051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2019 Citrus View Avenue have any available units?
2019 Citrus View Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duarte, CA.
What amenities does 2019 Citrus View Avenue have?
Some of 2019 Citrus View Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2019 Citrus View Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2019 Citrus View Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2019 Citrus View Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2019 Citrus View Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2019 Citrus View Avenue offer parking?
No, 2019 Citrus View Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2019 Citrus View Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2019 Citrus View Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2019 Citrus View Avenue have a pool?
No, 2019 Citrus View Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2019 Citrus View Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2019 Citrus View Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2019 Citrus View Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2019 Citrus View Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2019 Citrus View Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2019 Citrus View Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
