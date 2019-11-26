2019 Citrus View Avenue

Amenities
REMODELED 3 bedroom 2 bath home - FOR QUICK RESPONSE PLEASE EMAIL INLANDEMPIREADVENT@GMAIL.COM
One-story home located on a cul-de-sac with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. Water and electric are included. Home will be ready for immediate move in. Granite counters in the kitchen, dark cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank and carpet flooring throughout. This spacious and inviting floor plan is sure to fit your family's needs. Please note that there is NO GARAGE OR DRIVEWAY included with this property.
If you have kids, they will be zoned to go to the following top-rated schools:
Beardslee Elementary
Northview Intermediate School
Duarte High School
This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home features:
* Gourmet Kitchen with granite countertops and Stainless Steel appliances
* Extended T shape island for family gatherings
* Spacious Master Suite includes a retreat
* Walk-in closet
* Brand new washer and dryer in seperate laundry room
* Open floor plan
UTILITIES PAID BY TENANT: Cable, Phone, Power, and Internet
UTILITIES PAID BY OWNER: Water and Trash
No Smoking allowed in this property
Pets Allowed with restrictions and refundable pet deposit
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Advent Property Management (DRE Lic #01448692)
Agent: Monique H. Ott-Beacham
Email: inlandempireadvent@gmail.com
EMAIL ONLY PLEASE
Phone: 909 296 5558
TO APPLY:
http://adventmgmt.com
No Pets Allowed
