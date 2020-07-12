153 Apartments for rent in Duarte, CA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Duarte apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Duarte
1630 Calle Coronado
1630 Calle Coronada, Duarte, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1439 sqft
This very nice townhome in the city of Duarte in a sought-after community. Centrally located near shopping, the Metro Link and the Gold Line.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Duarte
1476 3rd Street
1476 3rd Street, Duarte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1090 sqft
Beautiful & Desirable North Duarte home. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants. Nice floor plan and recently painted. Newer carpet. Both bedrooms and one full bathroom are upstairs, and a half bath is downstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Duarte
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
13 Units Available
Monrovia
Areum
1110 S 5th Ave, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,330
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1053 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters and wood-plank flooring. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and social lounge. Near two Metro Gold Line stations for easy transportation around greater Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
15 Units Available
Glendora
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,918
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,308
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated right on historic Route 66, in the heart of Glendora. New one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and patio/balconies. Community facilities include a pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
West Covina Central Business District
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,009
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,538
1107 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
6 Units Available
Covina
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your newly renovated apartment home at Covina Grand, located in Covina CA.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
34 Units Available
Monrovia
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue, Monrovia, CA
Studio
$2,225
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,099
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1119 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! When life requires forward progress, you need an apartment with prime position. A place that blends seamlessly into your schedule. Where each day feels like your inside track to success.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
13 Units Available
Glendora
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
1000 sqft
Welcome to grand Terrace Apartments where we treat our residents like family. We have a great community and offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Glendora, CA.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
5 Units Available
Glendora
Glendora Park Place Apartments
633-641 W Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
764 sqft
Welcome to Glendora Park Place Apartment Homes. This beautiful community is conveniently located on Route 66 in Glendora, California with convenient access to the freeway.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Freeway Corridor
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, situated just off the I-10 freeway. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Baldwin Park
Puente Villa Apartments
1511 Puente Ave, Baldwin Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
616 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Puente Villa Apartments offers you more than just an apartment home; we offer you a sense of community, and a great place which you will be proud to call home. Our newly remodeled property is a class above the rest.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
Azusa
Fairvalley Villa
18645 E Arrow Hwy, Citrus, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Over-sized apartments with huge kitchens, relaxing living areas, and extra storage space. Educational programs for kids and great outdoor spaces for entertaining. Covered parking, b-ball court, and laundry on-site.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
2 Units Available
Covina
Las Palmas Apartments
777 W Covina Blvd, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community featuring a pool and gym. Units have patios or balconies, hardwood floors and granite counters. Numerous nearby restaurants. Close to attractions such as Raging Waters Waterpark and South Hills Country Club.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
1 Unit Available
Azusa
Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1, Azusa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Come home to Tribeca Apartments, desirably located in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley in Azusa, California. Our impressive, gated community features modern living spaces along with an array of convenient amenities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Glendora
Gladstone Ridge
435 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Welcome to Gladstone Ridge Apartment Homes located in Glendora, CA. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with central air conditioning, kitchen appliances, and private balconies.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Sunset
1434 S. Conlon Avenue
1434 South Conlon Avenue, West Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1377 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home for Rent in quiet neighborhood of West Covina - This home is a stunning and spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with modern upgrades! Situated on a quiet residential street of West Covina, this home is just what you have been

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Park
12920 Dalewood St 60
12920 Dalewood Street, Baldwin Park, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
UPSTAIR LOVERS -MOVE IN READY - .

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
709 Sharon Rd
709 Sharon Road, Arcadia, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,985
4506 sqft
Spacious 2 Story house with a large yard close to everything - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Jvu2bAOr_kgrv0R4wTaFaDyLhMf6w2ub/view?usp=drivesdk Well kept home in the city of Arcadia in the Temple City school district.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
736 W Camino Real Ave # B
736 W Camino Real Ave, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1580 sqft
Two Weeks Free Rent for Qualified Applicant! 3 Bedroom/3.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
302 East Las Flores Avenue
302 East Las Flores Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1624 sqft
its a really nice home really beautiful home

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Glendora
151 S Pennsylvania Avenue
151 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Glendora, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1123 sqft
You'll love this two bedroom home! This home features an attached two car garage with laundry hook-ups, a patio and balcony, hardwood flooring throughout, an open concept first floor, and both bedrooms upstairs with a Jack and Jill bathroom.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Glendora
360 W Mountain View Avenue
360 West Mountain View Avenue, Glendora, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1048 sqft
Spacious two bedroom apartment in beautifully landscaped complex.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Monrovia
1315 Los Robles Ave C
1315 Los Robles Avenue, Monrovia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1020 sqft
Unite, Town Home Style for Rent - Back unite with a fenced in large private patio of a Triplex conveniently located in a quite neighborhood of Monrovia, Completely remodeled New paints, wall to wall new wooden flooring, recess light through out

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Monrovia
551 Linwood Ave. #G
551 Linwood Ave, Monrovia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1395 sqft
Stunning Condo For Rent with All the Bells and Whistles!! - Welcome Home!! Stunning Upgraded Home in the Quaint Town of Monrovia nestled in the Foothills. Laminate Hardwood Flooring throughout. Downstairs Master Bedroom with attached private patio.
City Guide for Duarte, CA

"Duarte is a weird accumulation of things, a strange kind of melting pot -- Spanish, Okie, Black, Midwestern elements all jumbled together." - Sam Shepard

Life in Duarte may revolve around its more flamboyant neighbor, Los Angeles, but it's got a history older than civilizationback in the days when nomads were kings and the expansive mountains were their playground. Nestled at the foothills of San Gabriel Mountains, with the cities of Irwindale, Monrovia and Bradbury adjacent, the city remains somewhat detached from the big city glamour; yet close enough for go-getters to seize whatever holds their fancy in major metropolis like LA. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Duarte, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Duarte apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

