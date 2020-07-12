153 Apartments for rent in Duarte, CA with parking
1 of 26
1 of 21
1 of 25
1 of 39
1 of 38
1 of 16
1 of 60
1 of 14
1 of 17
1 of 26
1 of 17
1 of 11
1 of 10
1 of 56
1 of 13
1 of 23
1 of 23
1 of 13
1 of 16
1 of 1
1 of 28
1 of 25
1 of 33
1 of 16
"Duarte is a weird accumulation of things, a strange kind of melting pot -- Spanish, Okie, Black, Midwestern elements all jumbled together." - Sam Shepard
Life in Duarte may revolve around its more flamboyant neighbor, Los Angeles, but it's got a history older than civilizationback in the days when nomads were kings and the expansive mountains were their playground. Nestled at the foothills of San Gabriel Mountains, with the cities of Irwindale, Monrovia and Bradbury adjacent, the city remains somewhat detached from the big city glamour; yet close enough for go-getters to seize whatever holds their fancy in major metropolis like LA. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Duarte apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.