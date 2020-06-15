Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking pool hot tub tennis court

221 Quail Run Ct. Available 07/24/20 Condo Available at The Oaks of Del Rey Condominiums - Great two bedroom, two bathroom unit located at The Oaks of Del Rey in Monterey. The community features a Swimming pool, spa and tennis courts. Close to walking trails and shopping center.



Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator.



Utilities Included: Sewer included in the rent.



Security deposit is dependent on the applicants rental criteria. Lease term requirement is 1 Year, application fee is $35 per applicant 18 yrs. and older.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5034499)