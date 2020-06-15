All apartments in Del Rey Oaks
221 Quail Run Ct.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

221 Quail Run Ct.

221 Quail Run Court · (831) 372-1338
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

221 Quail Run Court, Del Rey Oaks, CA 93940

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 221 Quail Run Ct. · Avail. Jul 24

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Amenities

221 Quail Run Ct. Available 07/24/20 Condo Available at The Oaks of Del Rey Condominiums - Great two bedroom, two bathroom unit located at The Oaks of Del Rey in Monterey. The community features a Swimming pool, spa and tennis courts. Close to walking trails and shopping center.

Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator.

Utilities Included: Sewer included in the rent.

Security deposit is dependent on the applicants rental criteria. Lease term requirement is 1 Year, application fee is $35 per applicant 18 yrs. and older.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5034499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Quail Run Ct. have any available units?
221 Quail Run Ct. has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 221 Quail Run Ct. have?
Some of 221 Quail Run Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Quail Run Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
221 Quail Run Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Quail Run Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 221 Quail Run Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del Rey Oaks.
Does 221 Quail Run Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 221 Quail Run Ct. does offer parking.
Does 221 Quail Run Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Quail Run Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Quail Run Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 221 Quail Run Ct. has a pool.
Does 221 Quail Run Ct. have accessible units?
No, 221 Quail Run Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Quail Run Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Quail Run Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Quail Run Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Quail Run Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
