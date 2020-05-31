4058 El Bosque Drive

Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Duplex in Pebble Beach. This home offers the authentic Pebble Beach experience,with a beautiful setting and private backyard this home offers with everything you need to enjoy a tranquil dinner, or the perfect evening for entertaining, or the perfect location to enjoy a morning cup. Just minutes away from gorgeous golf courses, great shopping, and amazing restaurants the location of this property is absolutely amazing. Just minutes from the Highway, Carmel, and Monterey. Very close to the DLI, NPS, MIIS, and CHOMP.
Features
*** Large Sun Room***
*** Large Windows ***
*** Mid-Centrty Design ***
*** Great Location ***
*** Single Level ***
***Washer and Dryer***
Pets: No Pets
Tenant Pays: Water, Trash, PG&E
Landlord Pays: Sewer
Applications online at ccrentalpro.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $3,350, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $3,350
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.