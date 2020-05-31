All apartments in Del Monte Forest
Last updated May 31 2020 at 12:44 AM

4058 El Bosque Drive

4058 El Bosque Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1853674
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4058 El Bosque Drive, Del Monte Forest, CA 93953

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Duplex in Pebble Beach. This home offers the authentic Pebble Beach experience,with a beautiful setting and private backyard this home offers with everything you need to enjoy a tranquil dinner, or the perfect evening for entertaining, or the perfect location to enjoy a morning cup. Just minutes away from gorgeous golf courses, great shopping, and amazing restaurants the location of this property is absolutely amazing. Just minutes from the Highway, Carmel, and Monterey. Very close to the DLI, NPS, MIIS, and CHOMP.

Features
*** Large Sun Room***
*** Large Windows ***
*** Mid-Centrty Design ***
*** Great Location ***
*** Single Level ***
***Washer and Dryer***

Pets: No Pets
Tenant Pays: Water, Trash, PG&E
Landlord Pays: Sewer

Applications online at ccrentalpro.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,350, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $3,350

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4058 El Bosque Drive have any available units?
4058 El Bosque Drive has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4058 El Bosque Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4058 El Bosque Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4058 El Bosque Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4058 El Bosque Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del Monte Forest.
Does 4058 El Bosque Drive offer parking?
No, 4058 El Bosque Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4058 El Bosque Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4058 El Bosque Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4058 El Bosque Drive have a pool?
No, 4058 El Bosque Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4058 El Bosque Drive have accessible units?
No, 4058 El Bosque Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4058 El Bosque Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4058 El Bosque Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4058 El Bosque Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4058 El Bosque Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
