4058 El Bosque Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Duplex in Pebble Beach. This home offers the authentic Pebble Beach experience,with a beautiful setting and private backyard this home offers with everything you need to enjoy a tranquil dinner, or the perfect evening for entertaining, or the perfect location to enjoy a morning cup. Just minutes away from gorgeous golf courses, great shopping, and amazing restaurants the location of this property is absolutely amazing. Just minutes from the Highway, Carmel, and Monterey. Very close to the DLI, NPS, MIIS, and CHOMP.



Features

*** Large Sun Room***

*** Large Windows ***

*** Mid-Centrty Design ***

*** Great Location ***

*** Single Level ***

***Washer and Dryer***



Pets: No Pets

Tenant Pays: Water, Trash, PG&E

Landlord Pays: Sewer



Applications online at ccrentalpro.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,350, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $3,350



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.