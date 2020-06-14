Apartment List
/
CA
/
daly city
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

163 Apartments for rent in Daly City, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Daly City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Serramonte
27 Units Available
Skyline Heights
960 Saint Francis Blvd, Daly City, CA
Studio
$1,995
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
792 sqft
Hilltop apartment community on park-like grounds convenient to I-280 and public transit. Property offers a heated swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and three laundry rooms.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Bayshore
7 Units Available
Pacific Place
2665 Geneva Ave, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,767
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,004
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature city views, garage parking and full-size washer/dryer. Located close to San Francisco State University, US 101 and I-280. Community is pet-friendly with a rooftop lounge and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:36am
$
Serramonte
25 Units Available
Serramonte Ridge
862 Campus Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,099
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,022
884 sqft
Relaxing community with studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated with steel appliances, new cabinets and fixtures. Community features a heated pool, two hot tubs and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Serramonte
8 Units Available
eaves Daly City
500 King Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,415
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,570
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,205
943 sqft
Near I-280 with lots of natural light. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Big closets. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Green community with pool, indoor spa, and barbecue area. Garage parking available.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
21 Crestwood Drive
21 Crestwood Drive, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,400
450 sqft
Hello, Welcome to my little corner of the world. I am an oceanographer and my job takes me often to different parts of the world and that gives me the opportunity to share my place with visitors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crocker
1 Unit Available
151 Evergreen Ave Studio
151 Evergreen Avenue, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
350 sqft
2 BR/1 BA Studio Apartment - Property Id: 293560 - Good size 2 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath Downstairs Unit (No living room or dining room) - Limit 2 People - Perfect for students or a couple.
Results within 1 mile of Daly City
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 07:16am
West Edgemar-Pacific Manor
10 Units Available
Oceanaire Apartment Homes
100 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
Studio
$2,690
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,835
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
866 sqft
Excellent apartments near the beaches. Spacious units feature granite countertops, slate entryway and in-suite laundry. Grounds amenities include fitness center, heated spa, covered parking and ocean-view decks.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
West Edgemar-Pacific Manor
10 Units Available
Seacliff Apartments
300 Palmetto Ave, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,718
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
850 sqft
A Beachside Escape. This coastal community offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with modern touches in every room. Our open plan apartments are perfect for entertaining with a separate dining area with ceiling fan.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Colma
6 Units Available
La Terrazza
7800 El Camino Real, Colma, CA
Studio
$2,317
307 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,655
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,577
1156 sqft
Located close to US-280, 380 and 10. Minutes away from SFSU and nearby shopping. Spacious apartments with a variety of floor plans, washer and dryer in unit, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Parkmerced
21 Units Available
Parkmerced
3711 19th Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,866
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,430
906 sqft
Community features 150 acres of lawns, tree-lined streets and gardens. Close to Fort Funston, the Muni M-Line and downtown San Francisco. Apartments feature stainless steel, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Candlestick Point State Recreation Area
11 Units Available
Ashton San Francisco
301 Executive Park Blvd., San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,265
768 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,483
1075 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,133
1626 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite countertops, hardwood floor and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy community with 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, coffee bar, concierge and valet service. Tucked into a hillside close to Candlestick Park.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winston-Serra
1 Unit Available
1488 El Camino Real, Unit# P12
1488 El Camino Real, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bed, 1 Bath Penthouse Level Condo w Parking - Across from BART - This beautiful 1 Bed, 1 Bath Penthouse Level Condo is conveniently located on El Camino just across the street from SSF Bart.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ingleside Heights
1 Unit Available
8400 Oceanview Terrace, Unit #204
8400 Oceanview Terrace, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
948 sqft
Ingleside - 2 BR, 2 BA Condo 1,012 Sq. Ft. - 3D Virtual Tour, Parking, Washer/Dryer - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=z47LSFrLk9f This 2 bedroom 2 bath Oceanview Terrace Condo is 1,012 sq ft.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crocker Amazon
1 Unit Available
1888 Geneva Ave 1115
1888 Geneva Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1017 sqft
Highpoint Terrace - Property Id: 295820 Panoramic, bay view. Private canyon view home with all high-end finishes and upgrades you want in a home.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westborough
1 Unit Available
3721 Carter Drive #2108
3721 Carter Drive, South San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1060 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath SSF condo unit - Well maintained and secured bottom floor 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms Carter Parc condominium in South San Francisco.

1 of 7

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Westborough
1 Unit Available
2210 Gellert Boulevard
2210 Gellert Boulevard, South San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in newer condo complex built in 2006. Conveniently located off of Westborough exit off hwy 280 on the Westside. Open kitchen, hardwood floors, master bedroom suite with walk in closet and large tub.
Results within 5 miles of Daly City
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
Crestmoor
12 Units Available
Acappella
1001 National Ave, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,989
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,958
1118 sqft
Located in The Crossing, this development is convenient and pet-friendly. Amenities include trash compactors, on-site storage units, accent walls, window coverings, linen closets, dens and vinyl flooring.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
$
South of Market
14 Units Available
Olume
1401 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,485
403 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,840
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,618
910 sqft
Enjoy spectacular views of the city from this community's fitness center. There's also an onsite pet park and EV charging station. Apartments feature sliding bedroom doors and quartz countertops. The San Francisco Symphony is nearby.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
South of Market
24 Units Available
Vara
1600 15th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,638
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,726
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,839
1030 sqft
This beautiful community is a short drive from Franklin Square and the Soma StrEat Food Park. Inside, residents enjoy in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and hardwood flooring. Shared amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
Civic Center
10 Units Available
Argenta
1 Polk St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,856
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,083
1199 sqft
Just two blocks from Symphony Hall, these units offer hardwood floors, patios, bathtubs, new carpet, dishwashers, extra storage, garbage disposals, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more!
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Mission Bay
17 Units Available
Azure
690 Long Bridge Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,425
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,105
1090 sqft
Private balconies, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include concierge service, a state-of-the-art gym, coffee bar and bike storage. Excellent transit. On the waterfront. Near At&T Park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Mission Bay
39 Units Available
855 Brannan Apartments
855 Brannan St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,630
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,040
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,085
1128 sqft
Luxury community features rooftop deck, views of San Francisco skyline and fitness facilities. Residents enjoy units with private balcony, Caesarstone counters and A/C. Located in bustling SoMa, close to East and South Bay.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Showplace Square
24 Units Available
One Henry Adams
1 Henry Adams St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,755
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,045
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,443
1035 sqft
On-site restaurant. Community rooftop lounge with city views, 24-hour gym, car-charging stations, pool and racquetball court. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Mission District
73 Units Available
The Madelon
2000 Bryant St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,396
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,491
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,296
855 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
City Guide for Daly City, CA

Daly City: Gateway to the Peninsula.

Daly City sits just south of San Francisco, with the Pacific Ocean on the west, and San Francisco Bay to the east. This great position has made it a popular home who want to have the convenience of San Francisco without the high prices and bad traffic. The city accumulates tons of hip restaurants, outdoor sports, and (of course) lots of shops, including the big box stores that aren't welcome in San Francisco. San Francisco's loss is Daly's gain, as the big box stores has made it a shopping mecca for the area.

Having trouble with Craigslist Daly City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Daly City, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Daly City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Daly City 1 BedroomsDaly City 2 BedroomsDaly City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDaly City 3 BedroomsDaly City Apartments under $1,800Daly City Apartments under $2,000Daly City Apartments under $2,200Daly City Apartments under $2,500
Daly City Apartments with BalconyDaly City Apartments with GarageDaly City Apartments with GymDaly City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDaly City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDaly City Apartments with ParkingDaly City Apartments with Pool
Daly City Apartments with Washer-DryerDaly City Cheap PlacesDaly City Dog Friendly ApartmentsDaly City Furnished ApartmentsDaly City Luxury PlacesDaly City Pet Friendly PlacesDaly City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CA
Foster City, CACupertino, CANapa, CAPalo Alto, CASan Ramon, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CASanta Cruz, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

SerramonteSt. Francis Heights
Bayshore

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco