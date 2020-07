Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Pool House Ready to move in , feeding with the good schools in Cypress. Beautiful home 3 bedroom , 1 1/2 bath. Remodeled Kitchen, Bathroom, Huge Bonus room can be use as 4th Bedroom or Family room.Open Kitchen with eating area, separate living room area with fireplace. Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter top, with gas range,dishwasher,refrigerator. New painted. Backyard with pool ready for entertain. You can miss it.