Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

10202 Barbara Anne Street Available 02/17/20 Spacious Single Story Home AVAILABLE NOW! - Single story home that boasts a large living room with a ceiling fan and sliding glass doors facing the enclosed and private back-yard. Kitchen comes equipped with a ceiling fan, electric stove, dishwasher and microwave. Separate dining room with a ceiling fan perfect for family dinners. Spacious bathroom with large bathtub and several cabinets fro storage. Bedrooms feature mirrored closets. New carpet and tile throughout home. HUGE front-yard with beautifully manicured lawn. 2 car garage has storage space and washer and dryer hookups for your convenience. Gardener included.



CALL US TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING!!!



1 Year Lease

Rent: $2,400.00

Security Deposit $2,400.00 (OAC)

Approximately 1,380 sqft.



NO PETS

NO EVICTIONS

No Smoking inside the unit or outside the building



It is a requirement to view the interior of the unit BEFORE applying.

To schedule an appointment call: 562-494-3805, Ext 206 or 207



