Amenities
10202 Barbara Anne Street Available 02/17/20 Spacious Single Story Home AVAILABLE NOW! - Single story home that boasts a large living room with a ceiling fan and sliding glass doors facing the enclosed and private back-yard. Kitchen comes equipped with a ceiling fan, electric stove, dishwasher and microwave. Separate dining room with a ceiling fan perfect for family dinners. Spacious bathroom with large bathtub and several cabinets fro storage. Bedrooms feature mirrored closets. New carpet and tile throughout home. HUGE front-yard with beautifully manicured lawn. 2 car garage has storage space and washer and dryer hookups for your convenience. Gardener included.
CALL US TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING!!!
1 Year Lease
Rent: $2,400.00
Security Deposit $2,400.00 (OAC)
Approximately 1,380 sqft.
NO PETS
NO EVICTIONS
No Smoking inside the unit or outside the building
It is a requirement to view the interior of the unit BEFORE applying.
To schedule an appointment call: 562-494-3805, Ext 206 or 207
(RLNE5498550)