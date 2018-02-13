All apartments in Cypress
Cypress, CA
10202 Barbara Anne Street
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

10202 Barbara Anne Street

10202 Barbara Anne Street · No Longer Available
Location

10202 Barbara Anne Street, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
10202 Barbara Anne Street Available 02/17/20 Spacious Single Story Home AVAILABLE NOW! - Single story home that boasts a large living room with a ceiling fan and sliding glass doors facing the enclosed and private back-yard. Kitchen comes equipped with a ceiling fan, electric stove, dishwasher and microwave. Separate dining room with a ceiling fan perfect for family dinners. Spacious bathroom with large bathtub and several cabinets fro storage. Bedrooms feature mirrored closets. New carpet and tile throughout home. HUGE front-yard with beautifully manicured lawn. 2 car garage has storage space and washer and dryer hookups for your convenience. Gardener included.

CALL US TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING!!!

1 Year Lease
Rent: $2,400.00
Security Deposit $2,400.00 (OAC)
Approximately 1,380 sqft.

NO PETS
NO EVICTIONS
No Smoking inside the unit or outside the building

It is a requirement to view the interior of the unit BEFORE applying.
To schedule an appointment call: 562-494-3805, Ext 206 or 207

(RLNE5498550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10202 Barbara Anne Street have any available units?
10202 Barbara Anne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 10202 Barbara Anne Street have?
Some of 10202 Barbara Anne Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10202 Barbara Anne Street currently offering any rent specials?
10202 Barbara Anne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10202 Barbara Anne Street pet-friendly?
No, 10202 Barbara Anne Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 10202 Barbara Anne Street offer parking?
Yes, 10202 Barbara Anne Street offers parking.
Does 10202 Barbara Anne Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10202 Barbara Anne Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10202 Barbara Anne Street have a pool?
No, 10202 Barbara Anne Street does not have a pool.
Does 10202 Barbara Anne Street have accessible units?
No, 10202 Barbara Anne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10202 Barbara Anne Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10202 Barbara Anne Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 10202 Barbara Anne Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10202 Barbara Anne Street does not have units with air conditioning.

