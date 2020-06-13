152 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Cupertino, CA

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Cupertino that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog...
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
43 Units Available
The Biltmore Apartments
10097 S Blaney Ave, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,579
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,583
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,050
1245 sqft
Smoke-free, air-conditioned units with granite countertops and carpet flooring. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. Pool, hot tub, playground, gym and wheelchair accessible. Easy access to I-280.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
City Center
13 Units Available
CUPERTINO PARK CENTER
20380 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,962
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,510
1240 sqft
Modern building in the heart of Cupertino, within walking distance of shopping, schools and parks. Smoke-free one- and two-bedroom units, all with large patios or balconies, walk-in closets and extra storage. Garage, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
City Center
10 Units Available
Cupertino City Center
20350 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,660
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,407
954 sqft
Elegant, upscale high rise in downtown Cupertino. Excellent views of nearby parks with mountains in the background. Close to I-280 and Rt. 85. Walk-in closets, granite counters, in-unit laundry and community hot tub.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Vallco Park South
8 Units Available
Main Street Cupertino Lofts
19500 Vallco Pkwy, Cupertino, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,862
1127 sqft
Close to Highway 280, these homes feature walk-in showers, stainless steel appliances in kitchens and extra storage room. Community amenities include a clubhouse and a bike garage.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Vallco Park South
10 Units Available
Nineteen800
19700 Vallco Pkwy #180, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,890
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,883
1550 sqft
Spacious closets, in-unit washer and dryer, energy-efficient appliances and quartz countertops. Amenities include bike share, private cinema, fitness center, fireplace lounge, playground and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
17 Units Available
Verandas at Cupertino
20200 Lucille Ave, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,574
1147 sqft
Located mere minutes from the Homestead Square Shopping Center, this community offers its residents a courtyard, pool, dog park and 24-hour gym. Units include granite counters and hardwood flooring, and have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Ortega Park
4 Units Available
Aviare
20415 Via Paviso, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,825
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,942
978 sqft
In the heart of Silicon Valley near popular restaurants and entertainment venues. On-site fitness center, spa and rooftop terrace. Apartments feature large spaces, and modern decor and appliances.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Rinconada
1 Unit Available
19147 Loree Ave
19147 Loree Avenue, Cupertino, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
3342 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! (For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1553 Aster Lane
1553 Aster Lane, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1700 sqft
1553 Aster Lane Available 06/21/20 Cozy3 bedroom 2 Bath with Award winning Cupertino Schools - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in a quiet neighborhood just off Stelling Avenue, close to Kennedy Junior High and Monte Vista High.
Results within 1 mile of Cupertino
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
$
Calvert
14 Units Available
City Gate at Cupertino
5608 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,355
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,136
1508 sqft
Stunning, updated community off I-280. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite countertops and extra storage. Fireplaces. On-site amenities including pool, sauna, gym, business center and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
31 Units Available
Boardwalk Apartments
3770 Flora Vista Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,606
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,173
950 sqft
Tranquil location along a private network of canals, near shopping, schools and dining. One- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, dishwashers and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, hot tub and gym. Garage spaces available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:35pm
Calabazas North
13 Units Available
Fountain Park
1026 S de Anza Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,208
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,913
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
800 sqft
A quiet community near major highways. On-site amenities include a fitness center, barbecue area, spa, and large pool. Pet-friendly. Large interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Raynor
14 Units Available
The Crossings
1180 Lochinvar Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
950 sqft
Centrally located one and two bedroom units, opposite Kaiser Permanete. Recently revamped with modern ovens, garbage disposal, and walk-in closets, among other amenities. Community has a sauna, hot tub, and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Hidden Lake
3375 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Highway 62 and Homestead Shopping Center. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Community has pool, gym, hot tub and BBQ grills.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Lane
1 Unit Available
4893 Clarendon Drive
4893 Clarendon Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
1400 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath + Bonus Room/Office in West San Jose - Country Lane! - This beautifully updated West San Jose home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus a bonus room/office.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
3416 Forbes Avenue
3416 Forbes Avenue, Santa Clara, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
1418 sqft
Charming four bedroom, two full bath single-family home. 1,420 sq.ft. The major intersection is Lawrence Expressway and Pruneridge Ave. Located close to many tech companies.
Results within 5 miles of Cupertino
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
$
San Antonio
19 Units Available
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,003
1057 sqft
Located along Highway 82 and close to N San Antonio Road. Luxury apartments with hardwood flooring, designer kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Pool, pool table, gym and garage available to residents.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Moffett-Whisman
28 Units Available
Revela
200 Infinity Way, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,361
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,285
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,325
1017 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Washington
4 Units Available
481 on Mathilda
481 S Mathilda Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,967
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,256
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1182 sqft
Great location close to Caltrain and Highways 101, 237, 280, and 85. Units include quartz countertops, wood finish flooring, and washer / dryer. Community features parking, fitness center, and resident lounge.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Heritage District
28 Units Available
The Flats Cityline
300 West Washington Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,815
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,070
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,856
1402 sqft
.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Del Marietta-Southwest
12 Units Available
Sofi at Los Gatos Creek
2032 Southwest Expy, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,905
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,053
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,248
890 sqft
Located just a stone's throw from the heart of Silicon Valley, these one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments include pet-friendly units, walk-in closets, modern kitchens, included appliances, vaulted ceilings, and large patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Ponderosa
13 Units Available
Sofi Sunnyvale
963 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,799
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,946
950 sqft
Near Sunken Garden Golf Course, schools and public transportation. Recently-renovated, smoke-free, one- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Furnished units available. One underground parking space included in lease. Pool.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Lakewood
6 Units Available
Tamarind Square
1160 Morse Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,720
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,920
1178 sqft
Designer apartments convenient located midway between Palo Alto and San Jose. Amenities include full fitness center, pet areas, pool and spa. Assigned parking. Gourmet kitchens, private patio/balcony and up-to-date wiring for all your tech.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
67 Units Available
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,880
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,030
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,177
1169 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
City Guide for Cupertino, CA

Greetings, Silicon Valley leasers, and welcome to your Cupertino, California apartment hunting headquarters! Conveniently located just 14 miles west of San Jose in the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains, Cupertino is a city of 50,000-plus diverse residents, many of whom are renters enjoying the amenities in a variety of upscale apartments within the city. Interested in finding the perfect apartment for rent in Cupertino, California? Then you’ve come to the right place, because your future ...

Having trouble with Craigslist Cupertino? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Right off the bat, let’s clear something up quickly: Cheap apartments are pipe dreams in Cupertino, where most 1BR units start in the $2000 range and 2-3 BR apartments typically go for between $2200 and 3 grand. On the bright side, amenities tend to be second to none. In addition to basic perks like patios, balconies, oversized closets, and modern kitchens and appliances, it’s common to find apartment complexes featuring fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, Jacuzzis, rec rooms, business centers, and sometimes an Olympic sized swimming pool.

Is your roommate of the four-legged variety by any chance? If yes, we have good news and bad news. The good news is that pet-friendly rentals in Cupertino are readily available, whether your roomie is a dog, cat, ferret, marmot, or capybara (seriously, what are you doing living with a rodent the size of a Cocker Spaniel anyway?!). The bad news is that pet-friendly rentals usually come at a steep price (expect to pay a $700 or more initial pet fee and at least an extra $35 a month).

Of course, if, like many residents in Cupertino, you’re a well-paid techie (the city is home to the headquarters of Apple, Inc. and numerous other tech operations), you’ll have no problem bucking up for your monthly rent and saving a pretty penny or two in the process as well. Cupertino is a city of well-paid tech geniuses, growing families, immigrants, and young urbanites alike and boasts a population that includes peeps from pretty much every nationality you could imagine. No matter which apartment complex you decide to call home, you can look forward to living in the midst of one of America’s most diverse and liberal melting pots.

Unsurprisingly for such an affluent city, Cupertino doesn’t have any red-flag danger zone neighborhoods. Whether you’re considering an apartment in a newer area like Monta Vista or Rancho Rinconada or in one of the many more well-established parts of town, you can rest assured you’ll be living in one of the Golden State’s safest, most family-friendly communities.

Sound like a good fit for you? Well… yeah! So what are you waiting for? Start searching the listings for the perfect apartment in Cupertino, California, and best of luck! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Cupertino, CA

Finding an apartment in Cupertino that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

