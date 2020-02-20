All apartments in Cudahy
5102 Liveoak street, Cudahy

5102 Live Oak St · No Longer Available
Location

5102 Live Oak St, Cudahy, CA 90201
Cudahy

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 02/20/20 Spacious cottage type house in Cudahy - Property Id: 213044

Brand new paint, like new wood-like floors, washer dryer hookups inside the house, garage plus two parking spaces, 12 cottages on a big lot. Large cottage style house , in Excellent condition. Ready to move in after February 20 th.

Minimum credit score 600. Monthly income 2.5 times the monthly rent.

Call office at 562 9044812 Monday thru Friday between 1 and 7 . If no body answers leave a message.

Minimum Credit Score 600
Income Requirement: 2.5x monthly rent
No dogs, not cats

Please call 562-904-4812 from 1-7pm for more information
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213044
Property Id 213044

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5525698)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5102 Liveoak street, Cudahy have any available units?
5102 Liveoak street, Cudahy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cudahy, CA.
What amenities does 5102 Liveoak street, Cudahy have?
Some of 5102 Liveoak street, Cudahy's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5102 Liveoak street, Cudahy currently offering any rent specials?
5102 Liveoak street, Cudahy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5102 Liveoak street, Cudahy pet-friendly?
Yes, 5102 Liveoak street, Cudahy is pet friendly.
Does 5102 Liveoak street, Cudahy offer parking?
Yes, 5102 Liveoak street, Cudahy offers parking.
Does 5102 Liveoak street, Cudahy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5102 Liveoak street, Cudahy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5102 Liveoak street, Cudahy have a pool?
No, 5102 Liveoak street, Cudahy does not have a pool.
Does 5102 Liveoak street, Cudahy have accessible units?
No, 5102 Liveoak street, Cudahy does not have accessible units.
Does 5102 Liveoak street, Cudahy have units with dishwashers?
No, 5102 Liveoak street, Cudahy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5102 Liveoak street, Cudahy have units with air conditioning?
No, 5102 Liveoak street, Cudahy does not have units with air conditioning.

