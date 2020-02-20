5102 Liveoak street, Cudahy

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage some paid utils

Available 02/20/20 Spacious cottage type house in Cudahy - Property Id: 213044



Brand new paint, like new wood-like floors, washer dryer hookups inside the house, garage plus two parking spaces, 12 cottages on a big lot. Large cottage style house , in Excellent condition. Ready to move in after February 20 th.



Minimum credit score 600. Monthly income 2.5 times the monthly rent.



Call office at 562 9044812 Monday thru Friday between 1 and 7 . If no body answers leave a message.



No dogs, not cats



Please call 562-904-4812 from 1-7pm for more information

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213044

No Pets Allowed



