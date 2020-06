Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Two bedroom cottage type house - Property Id: 239506



Freshly painted, beautiful wood look floors thru out the house, washer dryer hook up, garage , fenced yard , window blinds,



A minimum FICO score of 650

No evictions. No bankruptcies, No criminal background and no dogs or pets allowed. Please contact Kam

at 5629270445. We will contact you with in 24 hours.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239506

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5837306)