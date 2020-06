Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Spacious duplex in Cudahy, one of 16 on a lot, - Property Id: 295249



$1750 a month spacious 2 bedroom house, one of 16 houses on an acre lot, garage, washer dryer hook ups, two cars parking, new paint , new wood like laminate flooring.



Deposit $2000. Credit score 650plus. No evictions . No bankruptcy and no criminal conviction.No dogs or pets allowed.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295249

Property Id 295249



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5838102)