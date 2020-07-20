318 E Badillo Street

Amenities

*LEASE*You’ll love this immaculately maintained 2nd floor, single-story unit in the city of Covina. Conveniently located near the heart of Downtown Covina, restaurants and shops. Floor plan features a bright living room with large picture window that fills the home with natural sunlight. Make your way through the dining room and into the remodeled kitchen highlighting gorgeous cabinetry and countertops. This home offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. 1 covered parking space. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Give us a call to schedule a private showing today!