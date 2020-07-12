99 Apartments for rent in Cotati, CA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
30 Units Available
Fiori Estates
5102 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,890
1346 sqft
Brand new luxury apartments in the heart of Sonoma Wine Country. Enjoy the saltwater pool, bocce courts, and the dog park with views of the rolling hills.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
23 Units Available
The Lenox
400 Santa Alicia Dr, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
800 sqft
The Lenox offers apartment homes in a beautiful, tranquil community designed with you in mind. From our two sparkling swimming pools our brand new fitness center, The Lenox has all the amenities you expect plus the special touches that set us apart.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Windsor at Redwood Creek
600 Rohnert Park Expy W, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,970
1454 sqft
Newly revamped, smoke-free apartments close to Highway 101, with central air-conditioning, fireplaces, private patios, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour business center, a dog park, and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
The Reserve
5121 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,851
1551 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,945
1511 sqft
The Reserve is a beautiful Town-home community in gorgeous Sonoma County. Located right in Rohnert Park, California, our community offers luxury 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom two story town-homes for lease.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
The Palms
136 Santa Alicia Dr, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Palms in Rohnert Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8355 Lombard Way
8355 Lombard Way, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1408 sqft
8355 Lombard Way Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Home in L Section - ** This property is not vacant. Do NOT disturb current occupants ** We are renting a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home near the SMART train station and Sonoma State University.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7546 Bobbie Way
7546 Bobbie Way, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1344 sqft
7546 Bobbie ~4 Bed, 2 Baths in B Section ~ Co Signers OK - Great 4 bedroom 2 bath house in B Section of Rohnert Park. Cute and clean and newer energy efficient new windows. New carpet & new wood laminate flooring to be installed. 2 car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
34 Meridian circle
34 Meridian Circle, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1298 sqft
Open House SUNDAY 7/12 FROM 1:00 - 2:30 PM - Nice and Clean, Lots of Light, Nice Neighborhood, Ready to Move-In Beginning of July - OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY FROM 1:00 - 2:30 PM 3 bdrm/2.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7303 Circle Drive
7303 Circle Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1506 sqft
7303 Circle Drive Available 07/15/20 4 Bedroom Home Near SSU - We are renting a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home centrally located near the SMART train station and Sonoma State University. Large back yard with low maintenance landscaping.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8015 MAINSAIL DRIVE
8015 Mainsail Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2249 sqft
8015 Mainsail Drive in Rohnert Park! - This is a beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath two story home located in the M Section of Rohnert Park! Includes 3 car garage. 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs, 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
552 LACROSSE COURT
552 Lacrosse Court North, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1176 sqft
LaCrosse Ct! Cute 3Bd/2Ba Single Family Home in Rohnert Park. - 552 LaCrosse Ct N Rohnert Park This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with a 2 car garage! Nice sized master bedroom with a double vanity sink.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1329 Southwest Blvd. #B
1329 Southwest Boulevard, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
591 sqft
Cute upper-level 1bd. in Rohnert Park ~ Available ASAP - Clean, recently remodeled top-floor 1-bedroom apartment in central Rohnert Park location.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1440 MUIR PLACE
1440 Muir Place, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2038 sqft
1440 Muir Place in Rohnert Park - This is a Beautiful 2 story 4 bedroom with a bonus room 2.5ba home located in the M Section of Rohnert Park, close to shopping and transportation.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7474 MERCEDES WAY
7474 Mercedes Way, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1821 sqft
Beautiful large 4Bd/3Ba Single Family Home! - 7474 Mercedes Way in Rohnert Park! Lovely 2 story home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths with a 2 car garage! Brand new kitchen flooring and carpet installed throughout home.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
15 Regents Circle
15 Regents Circle, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1324 sqft
Attractive two-story PUD style home in R-section of Rohnert Park! - Attractive two-story PUD style home in R-section of Rohnert Park. Conveniently located in the University Meadows subdivision. Spacious floor plan, Good sized bedrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7203 ROXANNE LANE
7203 Roxanne Lane, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2602 sqft
7203 Roxanne Lane Rohnert Park - This is a large spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom single family home with an additional room with wet bar. 2 Story floor plan with a large master and 3 car garage! Cosigners are okay.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Vineyard Gardens
240 Burt St, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
816 sqft
Located on a beautiful hillside setting with easy access to downtown, shopping and dining. Apartments feature plenty of closet space, central air, in-home washer/dryer and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
7 Units Available
Harvest Park
2327 Summer Creek Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1279 sqft
Located just minutes from parks, restaurants and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes pool, parking, hot tub, gym and BBQ grills.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1990 Alan Dr.
1990 Alan Drive, Sonoma County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1800 sqft
OPEN HOUSE SAT. 7/11 FROM 1:00 - 2:30 PM -4 Bedroom, 2 bath, Large lot, Country Living and Close to SSU, Shopping, and Transportation. - OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY 7/11 FROM 1:00 - 2:30 PM. STOP BY AND TAKE A LOOK! 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home near SSU.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1018 ELEANOR AVENUE
1018 Eleanor Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1336 sqft
3Bd/1.5Ba Condo in Rohnert Park! - This is a cute 3 bedroom 1.5 bath condo in desired E Section of Rohnert Park. Conveniently located near Walmart Grocery Store, Starbucks, Subway etc...

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1552 Gladstone Way
1552 Gladstone Way, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1648 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath house in G Section ~ Co-signers OK ~ 6/1/20 - Beautiful 4 bedroom house available This house backs to open space and has great views!! There are two large bedrooms with attached Jack and Jill bathrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
80 Francis Circle
80 Francis Circle, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1239 sqft
80 Francis Circle Available 07/15/20 3 bedroom 2 bath Mountain Shadow Square Available on July 15 - Great town home in Mountain Shadows Square. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. There is a 2 car garage attached as well. Washer and dryer hook ups.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13 Freedom Place
13 Freedom Place, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1232 sqft
Available 7/3/2020 ~ Co Signers OK ~ Water & Garbage Included - This is a great unit located in Mountain Shadows Square, close to shopping and transportation. 2 level home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
6073 Dawn Drive
6073 Dawn Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2200 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Rohnert Park . Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $3,400/month rent.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cotati, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cotati apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

