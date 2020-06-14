33 Apartments for rent in Corte Madera, CA with gym
In Spanish, the town's name means "chop wood," and comes from its heritage as a source for redwood lumber culled from the forests of Tamalpais which built much of San Francisco.
Set in green and lush Marin County, Corte Madera extends from the San Francisco Bay to Mt. Tamalpais. With about 9,000 residents, Corte Madera fits nicely with neighboring Larkspur, Mill Valley, Tiburon, and Strawberry. Desirable because of its natural beauty, wide range of local amenities, and access to San Francisco to the south and wine country to the north, Corte Madera is a great place to look for your next rental home. Encompassing four and a half square miles, including tidelands, the town is only 12 miles from San Francisco and enjoys considerably more sun than its peninsular neighbor to the south and more even than some of its Marin neighbors -- though if you need fog, just head for the hills, literally. As with most of coastal California, the area was originally part of a Mexican land grant, Ranch Corte Madera del Presidio, granted to John Reed in 1834 by Mexican Governor Jose Figueroa. Reed capitalized on the lumber industry and the town grew with the 1850 Gold Rush, arrival of the railroad, and development of ferry service into San Francisco. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Corte Madera renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.