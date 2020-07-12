631 Apartments for rent in Compton, CA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Compton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
2011 E Alondra Blvd
2011 East Alondra Boulevard, Compton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated apartment with carport in the alley! - Property Id: 217900 (UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.

1 Unit Available
810 W 137th St
810 West 137th Street, Compton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***NOW RENTING 1BR unit.*** Welcome to Compton is one of the oldest cities in southern Los Angeles County, California. Situated south of downtown Los Angeles. It is known as the "Hub City" due to its geographic centrality in Los Angeles County.

1 Unit Available
1492 W 153rd Street - #A
1492 West 153rd Street, Compton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1440 sqft
This is a newly renovated two story home only shares one wall with the other unit. It features ceramic tiles on the first floor with a bedroom and full bathroom on the first floor. All bedrooms and kitchen are spacious.

1 Unit Available
301 South Acacia Avenue
301 South Acacia Avenue, Compton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
936 sqft
Ideal property for rent! Located in a pride of ownership area of Compton, across the street from the Compton Court House. Turnkey, new laminate flooring and paint. Secured parking with gate. Ideal for a family with mother in law quarters in the rear.

1 Unit Available
1339 1/2 E. Schinner St.
1339 1/2 E Schinner St, Compton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
640 sqft
1339 1/2 E. Schinner St. Available 04/10/20 Lovely 1 Bedroom Detached Rear House with Private 2 Car Garage! - This unique property is located in a wonderful Compton neighborhood, and is tucked away in the rear of a well-maintained main house.
Results within 1 mile of Compton

1 Unit Available
Carson
17804 Ash Court
17804 Ash Court, Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1159 sqft
Welcome to Dominguez Village! Private, quiet with all the amenities: community room, pool, basketball, tennis, playground, green space. Cared for and well maintained two level condo.

1 Unit Available
Lynwood
11670 Esther Street - #C
11670 Esther Street, Lynwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1040 sqft
DISCOUNTED RENT $2245.00 Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment completely renovated.

1 Unit Available
Paramount
15396 El Camino Avenue
15396 El Camino Avenue, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
150 sqft
GREAT LOCATION FOR RENT JUST PAINTED READY TO MOVE IN WITH PRIVATE BATHROOM HURRY GOING TO RENT FAST. QUIET HOME PLEANTY OF PARKING VERY COMFORTABLE...

1 Unit Available
Carson
561 E Cassidy St
561 East Cassidy Street, Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
3bd/2ba Quality Single Family Home with Large Yard - 3bd/2ba quality build single family home in cul de sac secluded residential neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
Paramount
15158 Orange Avenue
15158 Orange Avenue, Paramount, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1350 sqft
NEWLY CONSTRUCTED AND AVAILABLE SOON! THESE 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATHROOM LUXURY LIVING UNITS HAVE NO DETAIL LEFT OUT. EACH BEDROOM HAS THEIR OWN WALK-IN CLOSET AND HIGH-END FINISHES. EQUIPPED WITH A 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, BALCONY, AND BACK YARD PATIO.
Results within 5 miles of Compton
127 Units Available
Carson
Union South Bay
615 E Carson St, Carson, CA
Studio
$2,045
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1181 sqft
Union South Bay’s chic design and creatively inspired amenities combine the best of city and beach living.
32 Units Available
Downey
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,638
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,264
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
25 Units Available
West Carson
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,328
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,390
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
2 Units Available
Downey
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonewood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
8 Units Available
Downey
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oak Tree in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
Downey
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue, Downey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,570
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
Downey
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
2 Units Available
Carson
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,540
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One to three bedroom apartments with washer/dryer, patio/balcony, refrigerator and open floor plans. Community has a business center and fitness center and is pet-friendly. Great location close to restaurants and shopping centers.
12 Units Available
Paramount
The Enclave
13801 Paramount Blvd, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1035 sqft
In-ground pool and hot tub surrounded by a large sundeck. Air conditioning, bathtub, ceiling fans and kitchen appliances. Carpet and hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Internet cafe, clubhouse, playground and 24-hour gym.
1 Unit Available
Sutter
111 W. Del Amo
111 W. Del Amo Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
600 sqft
. $500 off on the 1st month rent (OAC). Amenities: Laundry room, Pool, Freshly painted unit with vinyl floors. Utilities: Water, Trash. Appliances: Stove. Parking: 1 assigned IT490318 - IT49MC6231
5 Units Available
Harbor Gateway South
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
750 sqft
Security Deposit amount pending screening results.
1 Unit Available
Dairy
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Fantastic two bedroom in Long Beach. Apartment has been newly painted with two-tone paint and hardwood floors in the living room, carpet in the bedroom. Features good size kitchen with lots of cabinet space.
1 Unit Available
Alondra Park
3249-3253 Marine Ave
3249 Marine Avenue, Gardena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,292
735 sqft
At 3249 Marine Ave, you've discovered your new home. These apartments are located in the 90249 area of Gardena. The community staff is ready and waiting to help you find your perfect home. Drop by 3249 Marine Ave today.
1 Unit Available
Downey
Imperial Village
8749 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Compton, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Compton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

