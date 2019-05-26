1004 N. Sloan Ave.

Amenities

parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/37b731e05a ---- This 1 bedroom 1 bath has been fully remodeled and upgraded, newly painted, with gorgeous grey vinyl plank flooring, ceiling fans, ample bedroom closet storage, multiple windows add brightness throughout the unit. Beautiful fixtures and rounded mirrors in the bathroom as well as new appliances in the kitchen make this unit a true treasure. FAQs: -Parking is available for one spot for an additional price of $10.00 a month. -Tenant is responsible for all utilities Please contact Jack at jack.hawkmgmt@gmail.com, or call 424-777-9848, press 0 then ext. 101.