16 Apartments for rent in Colton, CA with move-in specials
Wyatt Earp once called Colton home. No, not Kevin Costner as Wyatt Earp. THE Wyatt Earp!
Located roughly 57 miles east of Los Angeles, the city of Colton is a hub of activity with a rich cultural history. Aside from being a major part of the California railroad development, the area is home to numerous ranches and citrus orchards. You can learn all about the architectural history of this captivating city in the stately Carnegie Library and discover just how intertwined the tracks are with Coltons development as a transportation-based industrial region. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Colton apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Colton apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.