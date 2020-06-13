Apartment List
/
CA
/
colton
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:15 AM

95 Apartments for rent in Colton, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Tides at Grand Terrace
1699 E Washington St, Colton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
931 sqft
Located just off I-215, so convenient for commuters. Units have laundry, patio, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher. Luxury pet-friendly community offers residents 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, clubhouse, gym and playground.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1800 E. Old Ranch Rd. Unit #174
1800 East Old Ranch Road, Colton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upstairs Unit Available Now - Rent Ready and Fully Furnished! This lovely one bedroom one bathroom upstairs condo has everything you need. The owner has provided all the furnishings, except the mattress pictured-it has been removed.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1120 Canyon View Ln.
1120 Canyon View Lane, Colton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1137 sqft
Clean single story on Colton/Grand Terrace border - New paint, updated kitchen. Good size backyard. Close to shopping and schools. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5732724)
Results within 1 mile of Colton

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
South Pointe
1 Unit Available
2748 S Erin Way
2748 South Erin Way, San Bernardino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2028 sqft
Single story home with a nice front porch formal living room/ dining room. The kitchen opens to the family room with a fireplace, new laminate in the 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Colton
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
West Redlands
27 Units Available
Redlands Lawn and Tennis Club
1400 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA
Studio
$1,410
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,553
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
876 sqft
Heritage and Brookside Parks are located within walking distance of your comfortable apartment, which boasts a fully-equipped kitchen and your very own washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Curtis
8 Units Available
Ascot Park Apartments
1422 E 9th St, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
740 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1007 sqft
Good location for anyone who likes the great outdoors, just 15 minutes from scenic mountains. Amenities in units include dishwasher, patio/balcony and bathtub. Community offers residents pool, parking and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Eastside
24 Units Available
Mission Lofts
3050 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,637
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,777
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
989 sqft
Experience modern urban luxury surrounded by unsurpassed historical prestige. Mission Lofts is a dynamic urban community that holds nothing back.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University
15 Units Available
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1122 sqft
Resort-style complex with incredible views. Located in picturesque Sycamore Canyon Park. Sustainable and very pet-friendly. Amenities include movie theater and basketball court. Apartments are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University
18 Units Available
The Trails at Canyon Crest
5377 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1238 sqft
Welcome to The Trails at Canyon Crest, a brand-new luxury apartment home community in East Riverside, California.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University
9 Units Available
Berkdale Apartments
1234 W Blaine St, Riverside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,389
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
729 sqft
Unique studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded kitchens, tile backsplash, faux-hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has picnic plaza, sparkling pools, fitness studio and Wi-Fi lounge.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
Canyon Crest
11 Units Available
The Hills At Quail Run
5059 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1320 sqft
Located just steps from Quail Run Park and near the Moreno Valley Freeway, these tasteful apartments offer spacious floor plans, plush carpeting and great views.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
3 Units Available
Somerset Apts.
26454 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,641
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
848 sqft
Minutes from I-10. Residents share access to tennis court, hot tub and spa, pool, playground and fitness center. Apartments include in-unit laundry and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
116 Units Available
Sorano
12046 Clark Street, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1160 sqft
Sorano Apartments represents the ultimate expression of timeless Southern California living. This brand-new apartment community offers a world of simple sophistication, framed with endless, fascinating area activities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
5 Units Available
Linden Court
372 S Ironwood Ave, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,321
1182 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-10. Close to California Speedway and Epicenter Baseball Stadium. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, gym and garage parking. Apartments feature a private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Riverside
12 Units Available
Imperial Hardware Lofts
3750 Main Street, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,799
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,140
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1131 sqft
In a city surrounded by landmarks of old, a new landmark is rising in the heart of Downtown Riverside.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:12am
University
19 Units Available
Windwood
1120 W Linden St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
876 sqft
Variety of recently renovated floor plans in community near University Village. Private, gated entrance. Amenities feature clubhouse, game room, pool and pool table. Pet-friendly community with hot tub and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
Downtown Riverside
1 Unit Available
ReNew on 14th
4555 Pine St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
935 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Riverside
13 Units Available
Main+Nine
3870 Main Street, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1294 sqft
The Award-Winning Main+Nine is an intimate, handcrafted community that blends five-stories of apartment lofts with two-stories of creative offices and a ground floor cafe bistro to deliver the best of urban living in the heart of the New Downtown
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
6 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
26232 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
911 sqft
Located along Redlands Blvd and close to I-10. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a tennis court, a pool and a gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
1 Unit Available
Citrus Heights
17923 Arrow Boulevard, Fontana, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled and renovated units. The entire property has been renovated with new roofing, A/C units, dual pane windows and sliders, balcony reconstruction and new paint.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
1884 Redfield Road
1884 Redfield Road, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1615 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in Redington Community in Riverside. This home is located 2 minutes from UCR Campus. Upgraded Laminate Flooring Throughout. Upgraded Kitchen Cabinets with Granite Counter tops.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Redlands
1 Unit Available
1555 Orange Ave #406
1555 Orange Avenue, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1382 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Redlands Townhome with Two Master Suites - Spacious 1,550 sq ft, two story, 2 bed, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26143 Newport Avenue
26143 Newport Avenue, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1400 sqft
26143 Newport Avenue Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Plaza
1 Unit Available
1120 West 6th Street Unit B
1120 6th Street, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
City Guide for Colton, CA

Wyatt Earp once called Colton home. No, not Kevin Costner as Wyatt Earp. THE Wyatt Earp!

Located roughly 57 miles east of Los Angeles, the city of Colton is a hub of activity with a rich cultural history. Aside from being a major part of the California railroad development, the area is home to numerous ranches and citrus orchards. You can learn all about the architectural history of this captivating city in the stately Carnegie Library and discover just how intertwined the tracks are with Coltons development as a transportation-based industrial region. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Colton, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Colton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Colton 1 BedroomsColton 2 BedroomsColton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsColton 3 BedroomsColton Accessible ApartmentsColton Apartments with Balcony
Colton Apartments with GarageColton Apartments with GymColton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsColton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsColton Apartments with Parking
Colton Apartments with PoolColton Apartments with Washer-DryerColton Dog Friendly ApartmentsColton Furnished ApartmentsColton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Orange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CAMenifee, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAHighland, CARowland Heights, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine