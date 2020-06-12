/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
45 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Colton, CA
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Tides at Grand Terrace
1699 E Washington St, Colton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
931 sqft
Located just off I-215, so convenient for commuters. Units have laundry, patio, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher. Luxury pet-friendly community offers residents 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, clubhouse, gym and playground.
Results within 5 miles of Colton
Last updated June 12 at 06:18am
Canyon Crest
11 Units Available
The Hills At Quail Run
5059 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1041 sqft
Located just steps from Quail Run Park and near the Moreno Valley Freeway, these tasteful apartments offer spacious floor plans, plush carpeting and great views.
Last updated June 12 at 06:00am
Downtown Riverside
2 Units Available
ReNew on 14th
4555 Pine St, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
935 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
5 Units Available
Linden Court
372 S Ironwood Ave, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
986 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-10. Close to California Speedway and Epicenter Baseball Stadium. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, gym and garage parking. Apartments feature a private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Redlands
26 Units Available
Redlands Lawn and Tennis Club
1400 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
876 sqft
Heritage and Brookside Parks are located within walking distance of your comfortable apartment, which boasts a fully-equipped kitchen and your very own washer and dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Eastside
24 Units Available
Mission Lofts
3050 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
989 sqft
Experience modern urban luxury surrounded by unsurpassed historical prestige. Mission Lofts is a dynamic urban community that holds nothing back.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Riverside
12 Units Available
Imperial Hardware Lofts
3750 Main Street, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1131 sqft
In a city surrounded by landmarks of old, a new landmark is rising in the heart of Downtown Riverside.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
University
20 Units Available
Windwood
1120 W Linden St, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
876 sqft
Variety of recently renovated floor plans in community near University Village. Private, gated entrance. Amenities feature clubhouse, game room, pool and pool table. Pet-friendly community with hot tub and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
University
13 Units Available
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1122 sqft
Resort-style complex with incredible views. Located in picturesque Sycamore Canyon Park. Sustainable and very pet-friendly. Amenities include movie theater and basketball court. Apartments are recently renovated.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
University
18 Units Available
The Trails at Canyon Crest
5377 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1064 sqft
Welcome to The Trails at Canyon Crest, a brand-new luxury apartment home community in East Riverside, California.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
3 Units Available
Somerset Apts.
26454 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
848 sqft
Minutes from I-10. Residents share access to tennis court, hot tub and spa, pool, playground and fitness center. Apartments include in-unit laundry and private patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
119 Units Available
Sorano
12046 Clark Street, Moreno Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1059 sqft
Sorano Apartments represents the ultimate expression of timeless Southern California living. This brand-new apartment community offers a world of simple sophistication, framed with endless, fascinating area activities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
6 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
26232 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
911 sqft
Located along Redlands Blvd and close to I-10. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a tennis court, a pool and a gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Riverside
13 Units Available
Main+Nine
3870 Main Street, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1294 sqft
The Award-Winning Main+Nine is an intimate, handcrafted community that blends five-stories of apartment lofts with two-stories of creative offices and a ground floor cafe bistro to deliver the best of urban living in the heart of the New Downtown
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
West Redlands
1 Unit Available
1555 Orange Ave #406
1555 Orange Avenue, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1382 sqft
Redlands Townhome with Two Master Suites - Spacious 1,550 sq ft, two story, 2 bed, 2.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
26200 Redlands Blvd #119 - 26200 Redlands Blvd #119
26200 Redlands Boulevard, Loma Linda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
994 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo in Loma Linda - This two bedroom, 2 bath home is located minutes from LLUMC and VA. Both bedrooms include walk in closets, wood floor, Property includes refrigerator and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Downtown Rialto
1 Unit Available
102 S Date Avenue
102 S Date Ave, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
910 sqft
Available for Lease! A modern, 2 level unit located in a prime location, near to the historic downtown and close to schools, shopping and convenient commuter access.
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
1 Unit Available
16970 Marygold Avenue
16970 Marygold Avenue, Fontana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1025 sqft
NICE 2BED/2BATH CONDO. ONLY MINUTES FROM THE 10 FREEWAY & WALKING DISTANCE FROM KAISER PERMANENTE.. A MUST SEE!!!!
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
1565 Coulston Street
1565 East Coulston Street, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
864 sqft
Beautiful End Unit Features 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths, Family Room, Dining Area, Kitchen with Granite Counters, Wood Floors Tile Floors and One Car Detached Garage and One Covered Carport and much more.
Results within 10 miles of Colton
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Canyon Crest
8 Units Available
Vista Imperio
5880 Lochmoor Dr, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
979 sqft
Well-equipped apartments close to Sycamore Parks and the I-215. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite worktops, fireplace, walk-in closets, patios and more. The complex has a pool, hot tub and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Northwest Redlands
23 Units Available
The Summit
27431 San Bernardino Ave, San Bernardino County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1014 sqft
Welcome to The Summit, your best choice for one, two and three bedroom apartments in Redland, CA. Discover the Inland Empire's ultimate indoor-outdoor lifestyle community adjacent to the Citrus Plaza and Mountain Grove shopping centers.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Ramona
2 Units Available
Artessa Luxury Apartments
7600 Ambergate Pl, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
885 sqft
Artessa Riverside apartment homes are spacious and comfortable with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patio/balcony. The community is pet-friendly and has a tennis court, playground and pool/hot tub!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mission Grove
5 Units Available
Estancia
7871 S Mission Grove Parkway, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
911 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Mission style, near Trautwein Road and Mission Grove Parkway South. All units feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Pool, gym and hot tub on site.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mission Grove
11 Units Available
Mission Grove Park
7450 Northrop Dr, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1084 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded appliances. Community includes a bark park, fitness facility and business center. Close to University of California, Riverside and Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Park. Near I-215.
