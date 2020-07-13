/
pet friendly apartments
67 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Colton, CA
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
10 Units Available
Tides at Grand Terrace
1699 E Washington St, Colton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
931 sqft
Located just off I-215, so convenient for commuters. Units have laundry, patio, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher. Luxury pet-friendly community offers residents 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, clubhouse, gym and playground.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Las Brisas
2001 N Rancho Ave, Colton, CA
Studio
$1,201
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
560 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Rancho Avenue bus line and I-215. Community amenities include on-site management, laundry facility, parking and courtyard with BBQ grill. Apartments features central air conditioning and range/oven.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
510 Martin Ave.
510 West Martin Avenue, Colton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1390 sqft
510 Martin Ave. Available 08/18/20 Cute Must See Colton Home - What a cute 4BR 2BA Home. Enjoy cooler nights in front of your brick fireplace in the living room. The home features Ceramic tile flooring with fairly new upgraded carpet.
Results within 5 miles of Colton
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
23 Units Available
Eastside
Mission Lofts
3050 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,637
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,822
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
989 sqft
Experience modern urban luxury surrounded by unsurpassed historical prestige. Mission Lofts is a dynamic urban community that holds nothing back.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
17 Units Available
University
The Trails at Canyon Crest
5377 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1238 sqft
Welcome to The Trails at Canyon Crest, a brand-new luxury apartment home community in East Riverside, California.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
University
Berkdale Apartments
1234 W Blaine St, Riverside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
729 sqft
Unique studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded kitchens, tile backsplash, faux-hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has picnic plaza, sparkling pools, fitness studio and Wi-Fi lounge.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
7 Units Available
Canyon Crest
The Hills At Quail Run
5059 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1320 sqft
Located just steps from Quail Run Park and near the Moreno Valley Freeway, these tasteful apartments offer spacious floor plans, plush carpeting and great views.
Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
15 Units Available
University
Windwood
1120 W Linden St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
876 sqft
Variety of recently renovated floor plans in community near University Village. Private, gated entrance. Amenities feature clubhouse, game room, pool and pool table. Pet-friendly community with hot tub and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
75 Units Available
Sorano
12046 Clark Street, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1160 sqft
Sorano Apartments represents the ultimate expression of timeless Southern California living. This brand-new apartment community offers a world of simple sophistication, framed with endless, fascinating area activities.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
3 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
26232 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
Studio
$1,430
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
911 sqft
Located along Redlands Blvd and close to I-10. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a tennis court, a pool and a gym.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
4 Units Available
Curtis
Ascot Park Apartments
1422 E 9th St, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
740 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Good location for anyone who likes the great outdoors, just 15 minutes from scenic mountains. Amenities in units include dishwasher, patio/balcony and bathtub. Community offers residents pool, parking and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
4 Units Available
Linden Court
372 S Ironwood Ave, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-10. Close to California Speedway and Epicenter Baseball Stadium. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, gym and garage parking. Apartments feature a private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
University
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1122 sqft
Resort-style complex with incredible views. Located in picturesque Sycamore Canyon Park. Sustainable and very pet-friendly. Amenities include movie theater and basketball court. Apartments are recently renovated.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
4 Units Available
Somerset Apts.
26454 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,591
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,793
848 sqft
Minutes from I-10. Residents share access to tennis court, hot tub and spa, pool, playground and fitness center. Apartments include in-unit laundry and private patio or balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Riverside
Imperial Hardware Lofts
3750 Main Street, Riverside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,199
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1131 sqft
In a city surrounded by landmarks of old, a new landmark is rising in the heart of Downtown Riverside.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Riverside
Main+Nine
3870 Main Street, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1294 sqft
The Award-Winning Main+Nine is an intimate, handcrafted community that blends five-stories of apartment lofts with two-stories of creative offices and a ground floor cafe bistro to deliver the best of urban living in the heart of the New Downtown
Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
1 Unit Available
Citrus Heights
17923 Arrow Boulevard, Fontana, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled and renovated units. The entire property has been renovated with new roofing, A/C units, dual pane windows and sliders, balcony reconstruction and new paint.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
26200 Redlands Blvd #119 - 26200 Redlands Blvd #119
26200 Redlands Boulevard, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
994 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo in Loma Linda - This two bedroom, 2 bath home is located minutes from LLUMC and VA. Both bedrooms include walk in closets, wood floor, Property includes refrigerator and dishwasher.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1073 N Verde Ave Upstairs
1073 North Verde Avenue, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment Upstairs - Property Id: 248353 This Upstairs Apartment is located in Railto not far from grocery stores/Walmart and fast food joints! The property is gated and has large shared front yard! Small pets okay for this apartment! Parking
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
DMV
340 W. Wabash St
340 West Wabash Street, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
900 sqft
1b/1br home for rent - Property Id: 313560 Applications will need to be completed through WRC Realty. Any other applications through third party sites will NOT be accepted.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Agua Mansa Industrial Corridor
11707 Cricket Dr
11707 Cricket Drive, San Bernardino County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1569 sqft
Welcome To Your New Home In Bloomington - FILL OUT ONLINE APPLICATION AT : WWW.EXPRESSREALTYPM.COM 1> MUST MAKE 3 X THE RENT QUALIFIER 2> FICO SCORE 600+ ...
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
DMV
258 E 21st St
258 E 21st St, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
2b/1br home for rent - Property Id: 312204 Property is currently occupied! Please do not go to property without an appointment.!! 2B1BR 900 Sqft House $1200 A month!! Utility hook ups!! Central Air!! Will be ready by the 15th of this Feb.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
10020 Whitewater Rd
10020 Whitewater Road, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1479 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Moreno Valley. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance ( no refrigerator), updated kitchen, and new carpet. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly/Non smoking.
Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
Wood Streets
3528 Beechwood Place
3528 Beechwood Place, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3088 sqft
Welcome home to this gorgeous fully furnished home located in the wood streets of riverside. All utilities included.
