Last updated April 17 2020 at 5:05 PM

9385 Pawnee Trail

9385 Pawnee Trail · (707) 373-9908
Location

9385 Pawnee Trail, Clearlake Riviera, CA 95451

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This home in Clearlake Riviera features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with 1100 square feet of living space. The home is all electric and has a stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. You can enjoy a private barbeque in your fenced back yard in the summer. There is a 2 car garage. Located close to shopping and the highway. Please go to the following link to apply and do your credit check: https://apply.link/2Dg58u2 DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS MOVING OUT.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9385 Pawnee Trail have any available units?
9385 Pawnee Trail has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9385 Pawnee Trail have?
Some of 9385 Pawnee Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9385 Pawnee Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9385 Pawnee Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9385 Pawnee Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9385 Pawnee Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearlake Riviera.
Does 9385 Pawnee Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9385 Pawnee Trail does offer parking.
Does 9385 Pawnee Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9385 Pawnee Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9385 Pawnee Trail have a pool?
No, 9385 Pawnee Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9385 Pawnee Trail have accessible units?
No, 9385 Pawnee Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9385 Pawnee Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9385 Pawnee Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 9385 Pawnee Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 9385 Pawnee Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
