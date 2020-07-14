All apartments in Clayton
Find more places like 1169 Shell Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton, CA
/
1169 Shell Ln.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1169 Shell Ln.

1169 Shell Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1169 Shell Lane, Clayton, CA 94517
Oakhurst

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Clayton Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom within walking distance to Mt. Diablo Elementary & downtown Clayton - Address: 1169 Shell Ln. Clayton, CA

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse. This home is 1355 sq ft and has vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors throughout living areas, fireplace, gas range, microwave, dishwasher, laundry room w/ waher & dryer, central air & heat, large 2 car garage, landscaped yard w/ nice patio, community pool, walk to downtown Clayton and Mt. Diablo Elementary.

Monthly rent: $2800
Security deposit: $2800

To view more properties and print applications please visit aaapm.com

For viewing information call Larry (925) 699-5582
AAA Property Management DRE License #00856331

AAA PROPERTY MANAGEMENT POLICIES AND DISCLOSURES
RENTAL QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS
AAA Property Management is an equal opportunity housing provider and strictly adheres to Fair Housing Laws. AAA Property Management does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status or disability.
All occupants 18 years or older must apply as an Applicant and will be required to sign a lease/rental agreement. Occupants who are 18 years of age or older and considered to be under the care of adult occupant may be exempt from qualifying and signing a lease/rental agreement. This may include, but not be limited to; adult children of adult occupant, non working parents of adult occupant, etc.
Applicants will be qualified based on the following criteria:
Credit History:
• Applicants who have filed bankruptcy within the last three (3) years will be declined.
• Applicants with any unpaid collection accounts will be declined.
• Applicants with any charge offs within the last (2) will be declined.
• Applicants with no credit history may be declined.
• Applicants must have a minimum of two (2) satisfactory credit report accounts to be considered.
• Applicants with current unpaid late payments, liens, judgments will be denied.
• Applicants with paid late payments must have two satisfactory accounts for each late payment or applicant will be denied.
Rental History:
• Applicant must have two (2) years of verifiable rental history. If Applicant has lived in a property owned by Applicant for four (4) or more of previous years, verifiable rental history requirement will be waived.
• Applicant must receive satisfactory standing from current and previous landlord (s) in regards to payment history, condition of property during tenancy, upon vacating and ability to adhere to terms of lease agreement and/or any rules or regulations with regard to Property.
• Applicant(s) with a prior eviction or unlawful detainer will be declined.
Income Requirement:
• Applicant must have two (2) years of verifiable income history.
• Total gross income of all qualified Applicants as signatures on lease must equal to a minimum of three (3) times the monthly rent amount.
Applicant(s) are hereby made aware that the Security Deposit will be equal to 100% of monthly rental amount (rounded to nearest $100.00). The Security Deposit may be increased for pets. Final acceptance of Applicant(s) is the decision of the Property Owner and not AAA Property Management. All decisions will be made by Owner within the guidelines of current Real Estate Laws and Requirements.

(RLNE4748503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1169 Shell Ln. have any available units?
1169 Shell Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton, CA.
What amenities does 1169 Shell Ln. have?
Some of 1169 Shell Ln.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1169 Shell Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
1169 Shell Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1169 Shell Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 1169 Shell Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton.
Does 1169 Shell Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 1169 Shell Ln. offers parking.
Does 1169 Shell Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1169 Shell Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1169 Shell Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 1169 Shell Ln. has a pool.
Does 1169 Shell Ln. have accessible units?
Yes, 1169 Shell Ln. has accessible units.
Does 1169 Shell Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1169 Shell Ln. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1169 Shell Ln. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1169 Shell Ln. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAFairfield, CAPittsburg, CAAntioch, CADanville, CAContra Costa Centre, CAPleasant Hill, CAMartinez, CA
Lafayette, CASan Ramon, CABrentwood, CABenicia, CACastro Valley, CADublin, CAOrinda, CALivermore, CAVallejo, CAAshland, CAHercules, CACherryland, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayCalifornia State University-Sacramento
University of California-Berkeley