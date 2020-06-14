Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

85 Apartments for rent in Claremont, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Claremont renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Oakmont
7 Units Available
Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd, Claremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,739
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
952 sqft
Discover Claremont Park. We offer many amenities and features for your enjoyment as such A pampered lifestyle with a large resort-style swimming pool with 2 large Cabana style lounge areas. 2 BBQs at the Pool for your bbqing enjoyment.
Results within 1 mile of Claremont
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
La Mesa
33 Units Available
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,931
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1348 sqft
Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
32 Units Available
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St, Montclair, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,757
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1163 sqft
Welcome to The Paseos. A new community of apartment homes in the Montclair North neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
21 Units Available
College Park Apartment Homes
250 N College Park Dr, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! College Park Apartment Homes is a luxurious apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges, in Upland, California, within minutes of restaurants,
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Foothill Corridor
8 Units Available
La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes
2855 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,680
1296 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes and Shops in La Verne, California.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
6 Units Available
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,392
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,646
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1008 sqft
Garey Shopping Center and La Verne Town Center are a short walk from this community. Community amenities include garage parking, a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
7 Units Available
Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments
2398 W Arrow Route, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,927
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1584 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments is a brand new, townhome-style apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges: Claremont McKenna College, Harvey
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1196 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments near Montclair Station. Fireplace, walk-in closets and luxury appointments. Community clubhouse, gym and pool. Pet-friendly living with internet access and business center.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
8861 ASH
8861 Ash, Montclair, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1410 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW- the new development at Arrow Station in Montclair. This home is located at 8861 ASH UNIT L This 3 bedroom/2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
349 Cardinal Lane
349 Cardinal Lane, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1641 sqft
UPGRADED NEWER HOME located in a very convenient location!! Walking distance to Claremont 5 Colleges, Metro link, restaurants. Close to Montclair mall, Target, gym, 210 / 10 Freeways, shops and many more.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
1 Unit Available
847 Parisa Place
847 Parisa Pl, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2193 sqft
A single family residence situated in the gated community of Springtime at the Harvest in Upland. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is open and airy with beautiful 9-feet ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Claremont
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Foothill Corridor
11 Units Available
Monte Vista Apartments
1825 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,618
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on historic Route 66 near the schools and shopping. On-site pools, spas, and ample green space. Home's feature new renovations as well as a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Stoneridge
1540 W 8th St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,431
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1150 sqft
Apartments feature newly renovated interiors with hardwood style entries, spacious floor plans and private patio/balconies. Located close to the Metrolink Station and Ontario International Airport. Community has BBQ/Picnic area, courtyard view and parking.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Ontario
9 Units Available
Ontario Town Square Townhomes
380 East Bluebird Privado, Ontario, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,188
1451 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,517
1647 sqft
John Galvin Park and the Ontario Village Shopping Center are just a short drive from this property. Residents enjoy an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and spa. Apartments feature walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,379
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,571
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
940 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedrooms in modern style, just blocks from Pomona Amtrak station. Fireplace, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Dog park on-site. 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
San Dimas
10 Units Available
Mountain View Apartments
650 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1126 sqft
Mountain View Apartments are centrally located, and units offer private outdoor-space, luxurious bathrooms, and energy-efficient utilities. Enjoy the on-site pool and spa as well as extra storage for your belongings.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
San Dimas
4 Units Available
Park San Dimas Senior Apartments
265 W Foothill Blvd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
850 sqft
Enjoy breath taking mountain views, peace and tranquility at Park San Dimas Senior Apartment Homes. We are nestled in the scenic foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Surrounded by the best golf courses with exceptional panoramic views.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Park West
13151 Yorba Ave, Chino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
806 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments with media room, gym bike racks, two pools and carport. Units feature large closets, A/C, patio/balcony and electronic thermostat. Great location close to Heritage Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
San Dimas
5 Units Available
eaves San Dimas Canyon
325 S San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
923 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Arrow Highway. The modern apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to a community pool and barbecue grill.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
San Dimas
5 Units Available
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1180 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have private patios and balconies. Fully equipped kitchens feature Energy Star appliances. Amenities include a media room, a game room and a playground. Located steps away from multiple bus stops.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
West La Verne
2 Units Available
Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes
2132 Blossom Ln, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes in La Verne. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
3 Units Available
Sunscape
8840 19th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,676
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with fully equipped kitchens, patios or balconies, and large walk-in closets. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and pool. Located near schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
San Dimas
2 Units Available
eaves San Dimas
477 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
923 sqft
Nestled between East Arrow Highway and Marchant Park. Lush community featuring bike storage and a manicured courtyard. Residences feature in-unit laundry and private patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
4 Units Available
Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments
5205 San Bernardino St, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
540 sqft
Come discover a whole new meaning to the word “fun” when you join us at Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments. We are a beautiful senior community surrounded by a 3.8-acre garden-like atmosphere in Montclair, California.
City Guide for Claremont, CA

Situated at the feet of the majestic San Gabriel Mountains in eastern Los Angeles County sits the eclectic little college town of Claremont, California. A medium-sized city frequently cited as one of the best places to live in not only the Golden State but also all of America, Claremont plays host to some of the most attractive and luxurious apartments for rent that you’ll find anywhere.

Apartments for rent in “The City of Trees and PhD’s” tend to be on the pricier side. The average rental goes for around $1500, but luxury apartments and family-sized, multi-BR units often cost considerably more. On the bright side, leasing specials, especially for new residents, pop up frequently, so check back every now and then for the best apartment deals in Claremont the interwebs has to offer.

Claremont is one of America’s premier college towns – seven highly regarded institutions of higher learning drive the local economy – so it should come as no surprise that apartments for rent are available in abundance. Most leases are good for an entire year, although some rental properties in Claremont do offer short-term leasing deals, as well (usually at a slightly elevated monthly cost.) As is the case in most college towns, apartment complexes in Claremont tend to see spikes in occupancy immediately prior to the fall semester; if you’re a student, faculty, or staff member at one of the “Claremont Colleges,” we recommend beginning your apartment search no later than May or June to ensure you have the pick of the litter.

Amenities, as you might expect, tend to be second to none at rental properties in Claremont, California. You definitely won’t find any clunkers in the listings for Claremont; instead, you can expect to find a wide range of chic, modern rentals that come equipped with mondo (yep, mondo) bells and whistles such as gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, Jacuzzis, covered parking, swimming pools, fitness centers, clubhouses, concierge service, patios, balconies, and so on.

Scoring an apartment for rent in Claremont isn’t difficult per se, but it does take a somewhat hefty bank account/source of income and an above-average credit/renting history. If you have some hiccups and pockmarks in your renting/credit past (like, if you have a habit of using your credit card bills just to practice origami), you’ll need a cosigner with some seriously deep pockets to seal the deal for your Claremont dream dwellings.

As if Claremont didn’t already make the rest of us green with envy, the city is also home to a wide range of cultural attractions, eateries, after-hours hotspots, shopping destinations, museums, theaters, parks, scenic trails, and a botanical garden and arboretum. Whether you prefer your fun in the sun or you’re the crazy night owl type, you’ll never run out of things to do for kicks in “The City of Trees and PhD’s.”

And now that we’ve touched all the bases, it’s time for the part we love best: helping you find the perfect apartment for rent in Claremont, California. Best of luck and happy trails, doc! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Claremont, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Claremont renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

