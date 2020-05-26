All apartments in Charter Oak
5047 N Kinsella Avenue 1/2
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

5047 N Kinsella Avenue 1/2

5047 N Kinsella Ave · (760) 500-9411
Location

5047 N Kinsella Ave, Charter Oak, CA 91724
Charter Oak

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

new construction
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
new construction
Brand new construction back house features 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom. brand new kitchen, brand new floors, recess lighting throughout, quartz counter tops, warm grey colors. Spacious living room with large window for natural light. Good size bedrooms with lots of closet space and bathroom with modern tiles. Central Heating / AC and in unit laundry. New water heater and new electrical panel. One year lease, $2,200/mo, $2,500 deposit. Available for viewing Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays in morning or afternoon. Sunday only afternoon. Owner pays water, trash and gas. Monthly gardening included. Tenant pays for electric. Owner will accept Section 8 Housing.
Call to set up appointment to see this home. You will love it!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5047 N Kinsella Avenue 1/2 have any available units?
5047 N Kinsella Avenue 1/2 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5047 N Kinsella Avenue 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
5047 N Kinsella Avenue 1/2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5047 N Kinsella Avenue 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 5047 N Kinsella Avenue 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charter Oak.
Does 5047 N Kinsella Avenue 1/2 offer parking?
No, 5047 N Kinsella Avenue 1/2 does not offer parking.
Does 5047 N Kinsella Avenue 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5047 N Kinsella Avenue 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5047 N Kinsella Avenue 1/2 have a pool?
No, 5047 N Kinsella Avenue 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 5047 N Kinsella Avenue 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 5047 N Kinsella Avenue 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5047 N Kinsella Avenue 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5047 N Kinsella Avenue 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5047 N Kinsella Avenue 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5047 N Kinsella Avenue 1/2 has units with air conditioning.
