5047 N Kinsella Avenue

Brand new construction back house features 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom. brand new kitchen, brand new floors, recess lighting throughout, quartz counter tops, warm grey colors. Spacious living room with large window for natural light. Good size bedrooms with lots of closet space and bathroom with modern tiles. Central Heating / AC and in unit laundry. New water heater and new electrical panel. One year lease, $2,200/mo, $2,500 deposit. Available for viewing Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays in morning or afternoon. Sunday only afternoon. Owner pays water, trash and gas. Monthly gardening included. Tenant pays for electric. Owner will accept Section 8 Housing.

