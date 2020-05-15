All apartments in Charter Oak
5047 N Kinsella Avenue

5047 North Kinsella Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5047 North Kinsella Avenue, Charter Oak, CA 91724
Charter Oak

Amenities

new construction
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
new construction
Brand new construction back house features 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom. brand new kitchen, brand new floors, recess lighting throughout, quartz counter tops, warm grey colors. Spacious living room with large window for natural light. Good size bedrooms with lots of closet space and bathroom with modern tiles. Central Heating / AC and in unit laundry. New water heater and new electrical panel. One year lease, $2,200/mo, $2,500 deposit. Available for viewing Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays in morning or afternoon. Sunday only afternoon. Owner pays water, trash and gas. Monthly gardening included. Tenant pays for electric. Owner will accept Section 8 Housing.
Call to set up appointment to see this home. You will love it!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5047 N Kinsella Avenue have any available units?
5047 N Kinsella Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charter Oak, CA.
Is 5047 N Kinsella Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5047 N Kinsella Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5047 N Kinsella Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5047 N Kinsella Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charter Oak.
Does 5047 N Kinsella Avenue offer parking?
No, 5047 N Kinsella Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5047 N Kinsella Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5047 N Kinsella Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5047 N Kinsella Avenue have a pool?
No, 5047 N Kinsella Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5047 N Kinsella Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5047 N Kinsella Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5047 N Kinsella Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5047 N Kinsella Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5047 N Kinsella Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5047 N Kinsella Avenue has units with air conditioning.

