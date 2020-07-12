Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:42 PM

83 Apartments for rent in Channel Islands Beach, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Channel Islands Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a comm... Read Guide >

1 of 35

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Hollywood
3633-3635 Ocean Dr.
3633 Ocean Dr, Channel Islands Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,450
2355 sqft
3633-3635 Ocean Dr.

1 of 41

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Hollywood
3903 Ocean Drive
3903 Ocean Drive, Channel Islands Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,450
3331 sqft
Oxnard | Hollywood Beach | 3 Bedroom + 3 bathroom | Oceanfront - Exquisite Oceanfront 3 story home, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, fireplace in living area & master bedroom, open oceanfront deck on 2nd floor & 3rd floor, granite counter tops, stainless
Results within 1 mile of Channel Islands Beach

1 of 28

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Oxnard Shores
2214 Martinique Ln
2214 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1113 sqft
The Colony at Mandalay Bay | Oxnard | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - The Colony at Mandalay Bay, this furnished home features a single level 2 Bedroom + 2 full Bathrooms downstairs unit. Walk into your home and be greeted with an open concept living area.

1 of 40

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Channel Islands
2510 Greencastle Court
2510 Greencastle Court, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2237 sqft
Mandalay Bay | 3 bed + 2.5 bath home - Marina Living at its Finest! - This stunning home boasts main channel views and is situated with the feeling of open water ways all around! Upgrades abound in this Mandalay Bay home with 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 44

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Oxnard Shores
5115 Amalfi Way
5115 Amalfi Way, Oxnard, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,500
2411 sqft
A fully remodeled and beautiful furnished beach house at Mandalay Beach. Four bedrooms and 4 1/2 baths with two master suites. One upstairs and one downstairs. Set up as a fully equipped vacation rental however is available for long term lease.

1 of 38

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Oxnard Shores
5051 Island View Street
5051 Island View Street, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2714 sqft
Beautiful Beach home in Oxnard Shores! First floor has 1 bedroom& 1 bath.

1 of 8

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Channel Islands
1715 Emerald Isle Way
1715 Emerald Isle Way, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
4358 sqft
Executive Penthouse w/ AMAZING Channel & Marina Views! Amazing PARTIALLY FURNISHED penthouse condo in The Harbour Island Community is located on the third floor with the best views of the marina.

1 of 55

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Channel Islands
2541 Monaco Dr
2541 Monaco Drive, Oxnard, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3500 sqft
Boat Dock Home | Mandalay Bay | Oxnard | 5 Bedrooms + 4.5 Bathrooms - Wow! What views! Iconic harbor views to the south and west and gorgeous mountain views to the north.
Results within 5 miles of Channel Islands Beach
Verified

1 of 38

3 Units Available
3 Units Available
Mar Vista
Coastal Village
2250 East Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
975 sqft
Welcome to Coastal Village! A comfortable brand new luxury apartment home is waiting for you at Coastal Village. Our One, Two, and Three-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Oxnard, CA, offer the best of charming features and great amenities.
Verified

1 of 35

4 Units Available
4 Units Available
South Winds
Alturas Oxnard
5200 S J St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1250 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 56

20 Units Available
20 Units Available
Channel Islands
The Reserve at Seabridge
3851 Harbour Island Lane, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,475
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1492 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Wilson
248 PALM DRIVE
248 Palm Drive, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
811 sqft
248 PALM DRIVE Available 08/10/20 Charming 2Bed/1Bath Single Story ( front house) - NOT DISTURB TENANT-2Bed/ 1Bath Spanish Bungalow with a charm featuring hardwood floors. Nice sized kitchen with a stove and a refrigerator included.

1 of 31

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
109 E Channel Islands Blvd
109 East Channel Islands Boulevard, Port Hueneme, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1141 sqft
Port Hueneme | Hueneme Bay 55 + Over Community | 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom home located in 55+ community in the beautiful Hueneme Bay.

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
2581 Kayak Cove
2581 Kayak Cove, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1300 sqft
Spacious Marlborough Village Townhouse Condo! Must See!! - Extra Nice Townhouse!! Sought after Marlborough Village townhouse with one bedroom and bathroom downstairs and upstairs bedroom/bathroom and loft/office! spacious 2 car garage with direct

1 of 20

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Via Marina
3706 Via Pacifica Walk
3706 Via Pacifica Walk, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1217 sqft
Oxnard | 2 + 2 condo in Deckside Villas Community - This 2 bedroom + 2 bathroom single-level condo in Oxnard! New tile and carpet throughout. Living room features gas fireplace. Private patio can be accessed from living room and master bedroom.

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Cal-Gisler
624 E LAUREL ST
624 East Laurel Street, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1074 sqft
624 E LAUREL ST Available 08/21/20 Single Story 3BR Home Near the Centerpoint Mall - Single story 3 bedrooms plus 2 bathroom home. Includes a stove and vinyl flooring in the kitchen. Both restrooms with tile flooring.

1 of 9

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Via Marina
1421 Ebb Court
1421 Ebb Court, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1296 sqft
Two story home in a culd-de-sac. - This lovely two story homes is located in a cul-de-sac and has been fully remodeled.

1 of 21

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
2596 Gold Cove
2596 Gold Cove, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1017 sqft
Town-home in Seaside Village. Includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, carpet & blinds. First floor all laminate flooring. 2 car gar. with opener. Fireplace. Private patio. Laundry hookups. Complex features: pool, spa & BBQ area.

1 of 19

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Via Marina
2960 Miramar Court
2960 Miramar Court, Oxnard, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1850 sqft
Fantastic West-side location. Spacious home has an open and large livingroom with dining area . Family room is separate with gas burning fireplace and opens to kitchen. Quality wood laminate thru-out. No carpet.

1 of 27

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Oxnard Dunes
4902 Dunes St.
4902 Dunes Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1333 sqft
Oxnard | Dunes | 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Duplex - ** Move in Special ** First 6 months $200.00 off rent! Welcome to your 2-Story, 2 Bedroom + 2.

1 of 17

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
2577 Spinnaker Ave
2577 Spinnaker Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
856 sqft
Marina Village Condo- Two-bedroom, One bath single story penthouse-condo, close to beaches and shopping centers. Amenities include fresh paint, new flooring throughout, stove, dishwasher, granite counter tops.

1 of 7

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Hobson Park West
520 J Court - 4
520 J Court, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
890 sqft
Upgraded upstairs apartment. 1 car enclosed garage with laundry hookups (no washer or dryer included). Utilities included water, sewer, and trash. 1-year lease required, no pets, please. Gosnell Realtors bre#00557013

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Carriage Square
650 W Gonzales
650 West Gonzales Road, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1000 sqft
Duplex in gated complex. Amenities included: deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, storage, and laundry in building. Shared two car garage space included with remote opener. Large fridge and freezer. Quiet area.

1 of 29

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
2568 Ukiah
2568 Ukiah Street, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1481 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Port Hueneme | Hueneme Bay 55 + Community | 2 Bedroom + 3 Bathroom - ** Hueneme Bay 55 + Community ** This single story home is located in the Hueneme Bay 55+ Community with beautiful landscape and walking paths surrounding.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Channel Islands Beach, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Channel Islands Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

