3265 Ocean Dr

Hollywood Beach | Oxnard | 3 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Unfurnished Tri-Level Home - Hollywood Beach oceanfront 3 Story UNFURNISHED custom home. Located at the South end of Hollywood Beach, behind the breakwater. Stunning views of the harbor entrance, endless boats, surfers, the Channel Islands and exquisite sunset views.



Enter into a private gated courtyard with water features. Beautiful floating staircase enhanced with wrought iron. Main level of home has natural wood, vaulted ceilings with a wall of glass french doors open to a large viewing/entertaining deck. Chef's kitchen complete with commercial grade Wolfe range, built in subzero refrigerator, center island with grill and small sink. LOVE ice cream? We have an ice cream dipping bar with topping rail, small sink and refrigerator.



Master suite is on third floor, with large viewing deck, natural wood ceilings, gas fireplace with remote, large walk in closet, small beverage refrigerator and a coffee station. Substantial master bedroom with steam shower, large soaking tub and his/her vanities.



First level has two bedrooms with attached bathroom, steam shower, heated towel holder and Carrara marble counter tops.



Laundry is conveniently located on the second floor level of the home. Enjoy the best of both worlds at Hollywood Beach, just a short stroll to the harbor, farmers market, and great restaurants.



Tenant pays utilities.



Submit Pets.



One year lease.



