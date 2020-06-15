All apartments in Channel Islands Beach
3265 Ocean Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3265 Ocean Dr

3265 Ocean Drive · (805) 832-4075 ext. 110
Location

3265 Ocean Drive, Channel Islands Beach, CA 93035
Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3265 Ocean Dr · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3092 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
bbq/grill
Hollywood Beach | Oxnard | 3 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Unfurnished Tri-Level Home - Hollywood Beach oceanfront 3 Story UNFURNISHED custom home. Located at the South end of Hollywood Beach, behind the breakwater. Stunning views of the harbor entrance, endless boats, surfers, the Channel Islands and exquisite sunset views.

Enter into a private gated courtyard with water features. Beautiful floating staircase enhanced with wrought iron. Main level of home has natural wood, vaulted ceilings with a wall of glass french doors open to a large viewing/entertaining deck. Chef's kitchen complete with commercial grade Wolfe range, built in subzero refrigerator, center island with grill and small sink. LOVE ice cream? We have an ice cream dipping bar with topping rail, small sink and refrigerator.

Master suite is on third floor, with large viewing deck, natural wood ceilings, gas fireplace with remote, large walk in closet, small beverage refrigerator and a coffee station. Substantial master bedroom with steam shower, large soaking tub and his/her vanities.

First level has two bedrooms with attached bathroom, steam shower, heated towel holder and Carrara marble counter tops.

Laundry is conveniently located on the second floor level of the home. Enjoy the best of both worlds at Hollywood Beach, just a short stroll to the harbor, farmers market, and great restaurants.

Tenant pays utilities.

Submit Pets.

One year lease.

(RLNE5629436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3265 Ocean Dr have any available units?
3265 Ocean Dr has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3265 Ocean Dr have?
Some of 3265 Ocean Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3265 Ocean Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3265 Ocean Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3265 Ocean Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3265 Ocean Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3265 Ocean Dr offer parking?
No, 3265 Ocean Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3265 Ocean Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3265 Ocean Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3265 Ocean Dr have a pool?
No, 3265 Ocean Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3265 Ocean Dr have accessible units?
No, 3265 Ocean Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3265 Ocean Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3265 Ocean Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3265 Ocean Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3265 Ocean Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
