Redwood Valley Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

Redwood Valley Apartment Homes

22281 Center St · (510) 257-9561
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22281 Center St, Castro Valley, CA 94546

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 065 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 956 sqft

Unit 018 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 956 sqft

Unit 004 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 956 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Valley Apartment Homes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Redwood Valley is a community offering a great residential environment, upscale amenities, and excellent service for our residents. We offer one, two and three bedroom apartments in Castro Valley, CA that are sure to please even those with the most discriminating tastes. Redwood Valley is sure to have something for you! We are close to shopping, dining, and entertainment, and have easy access to several major highways and public transportation. Apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $53 Per Applicant
Deposit: $800
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
restrictions: 50 lb Weight Limit, Pet Interview Required, Non-Aggressive Breeds Only
Dogs
limit: 1
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface Lot: 1 assigned per Unit, Covered Parking: 1 assigned per Unit, Street.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Valley Apartment Homes have any available units?
Redwood Valley Apartment Homes has 4 units available starting at $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Redwood Valley Apartment Homes have?
Some of Redwood Valley Apartment Homes's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Valley Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Valley Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Redwood Valley Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Valley Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Valley Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Valley Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Redwood Valley Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Valley Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Valley Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Redwood Valley Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Redwood Valley Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Redwood Valley Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Redwood Valley Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Valley Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Valley Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Valley Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
