Redwood Valley Apartment Homes

Lease Length: 3-15 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $53 Per Applicant
Deposit: $800
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
restrictions: 50 lb Weight Limit, Pet Interview Required, Non-Aggressive Breeds Only
Parking Details: Surface Lot: 1 assigned per Unit, Covered Parking: 1 assigned per Unit, Street.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $75/month