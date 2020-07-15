/
furnished apartments
37 Furnished Apartments for rent in Castro Valley, CA
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
5841 Blue Bird Court
5841 Blue Bird Court, Castro Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,195
2119 sqft
Nestled in the coveted hilltop community of Briar Ridge, this spectacular Castro Valley home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Castro Valley
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hayward
1284 A Street Hayward
1284 A Street, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
700 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pleasant, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home property rental in the Downtown neighborhood in Hayward.
Results within 5 miles of Castro Valley
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
5 Units Available
San Lorenzo
Lorenzo Commons
16201 Hesperian Blvd, San Lorenzo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
575 sqft
Units include microwave, range, garbage disposal and extra storage. Community features courtyard, pool, parking and on-site laundry. Great location on Hesperian Blvd, close to Nimitz Freeway.
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 PM
6 Units Available
Jackson Triangle
Solis Garden
20 W Harder Rd, Hayward, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,748
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
775 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Solis Garden Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Solis Garden Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
16 Units Available
Mission-Garin
Metro Six55
655 Tennyson Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,081
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,328
940 sqft
Upscale newly-built spacious apartments boast dark cherry furniture, plush carpets and vaulted ceilings. Make use of a large outdoor pool, clubhouse, BBQ grill deck and fitness center. Near to I-880, I-580 and Oakland International Airport.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
13 Units Available
Dougherty Hills
Canyon Woods
401 Canyon Woods Pl, San Ramon, CA
Studio
$1,787
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,289
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,898
1115 sqft
Stunning views just minutes from San Ramon Central Park. Apartment upgrades include stainless steel appliances, private patios, granite countertops and faux wood floors. On-site amenities include a garage, tennis court and pool.
Last updated April 3 at 12:35 AM
7 Units Available
Mt. Eden
Alvista at The Bridge Apartments
25800 Industrial Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,051
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
901 sqft
These ultra-modern, engaging apartment homes in Hayward are just what you've been looking for. Open-plan units feature beautiful touches such as plank-style flooring, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Arroyo Viejo
1476 79th Ave Unit 1
1476 79th Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Millsmont
6618 Laird Ave
6618 Laird Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastshore-Davis Street
1625 Orchard Avenue Unit F
1625 Orchard Avenue, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Brookfield Village
556 Stoneford Avenue
556 Stoneford Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,300
200 sqft
Great Studio Unit Available in Brookfield Village Neighborhood off 98th Ave! - Open House: TBA Due to social distancing needs, only one party will be allowed to view unit at a time. Address: 556 Stoneford Ave.
Results within 10 miles of Castro Valley
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
10 Units Available
Avana Dublin Station
6233 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,321
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the intersection of Dougherty Road and Dublin Boulevard, with a variety of shopping and dining options nearby. Units feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, garage parking, and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
7 Units Available
Parkmont
Sofi Fremont
889 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,358
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,001
1010 sqft
Sofi Fremont offers comfortable, garden-level apartments. Units feature open floor plans, plenty of natural light and proximity to Alameda Creek. The community offers a gated pool and fitness center.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
22 Units Available
Central-Downtown Fremont
Estates at Park Place
3400 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,125
1321 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom luxury apartments feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and crown molding. There's also a 24-hour fitness center, movie theatre and refreshment bar. Located close to BART stops.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Kensington
1552 E Gate Way, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,180
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1339 sqft
A hundred newly renovated apartment homes with upscale amenities, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community has a heated pool, spa and a 24-hour fitness center. Close to shopping and dining and highways 580 and 680.
Last updated July 15 at 10:45 PM
8 Units Available
Skylark
34655 Skylark Dr, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,134
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,576
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location close to the Quarry Lakes Recreational Area, I-880, and I-680. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, private patio/balcony, and large walk-in closets. Enjoy the swimming pool, playground, fire pit, and hot tub.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Willow West
Pleasanton Place
4408 Mohr Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,115
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
971 sqft
We are currently offering live-video, self-guided and socially distanced in person tours. Schedule a tour today!With modern architecture and a sparkling pool, Pleasanton Place is a charming apartment community located in Pleasanton, CA.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
9 Units Available
Ardenwood
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,800
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
864 sqft
On Paseo Padre Parkway just minutes from I-880. All-electric kitchens, built-in fireplaces, and washers and dryers inside the units. Huge bedrooms, and water, garbage, and sewage are included.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Birdland
Valley Plaza Villages
4411 Valley Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,248
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,759
1073 sqft
We are currently offering live-video, self-guided and socially distanced in person tours. Schedule a tour today!Valley Plaza Villages is a gorgeous apartment community located in Pleasanton, CA.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Camino Tassajara
Villas at Monterosso
1000 Casablanca Ter, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1050 sqft
Modern, updated community across from Blackhawk Country Club. Open kitchens with large pantries, fireplaces, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Available furnished. Pet-friendly. On-site carport, pool and gym. Large clubhouse available.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Walnut Creek
Newell Vista Apartments
1200 Newell Hill Pl, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,700
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1025 sqft
Sun-drizzled apartments within walking distance of leafy Walnut Creek. Suites have garbage disposals, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Fitness center and high-speed internet access. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments available.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Allendale
2817 High Street Unit #9
2817 High St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
750 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Cozy, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom Condo home property rental in the Very Walkable rated Maxwell Park neighborhood in Oakland.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Meadow Brook
2220 23rd Ave Unit B
2220 23rd Ave, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 15, 2020.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Rancho San Antonio
2121 East 20th Street Unit #5
2121 East 20th Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasant, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment home property rental in the Very Walkable rated Rancho San Antonio neighborhood in Oakland.
