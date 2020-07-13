All apartments in Castro Valley
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:44 PM

Bon Aire Apartments

20499 Santa Maria Ave · (510) 824-8498
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20499 Santa Maria Ave, Castro Valley, CA 94546

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 41 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,799

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 491 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bon Aire Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
parking
bike storage
package receiving
Welcome home to Bon Aire Apartments in Castro Valley. Our apartments include vertical blinds, wall-to-wall carpet, gas appliances, and ceiling fans. Enjoy this quiet living environment by relaxing by the refreshing pool or the beautiful courtyard with a lush lawn where you can barbecue with friends and family.

Take advantage of the convenient laundry facility and our great location. You'll feel at home the moment you arrive at Bon Aire Apartments. Close to everything, yet tucked away to give you the feeling of a peaceful community. To see these amazing amenities for yourself, call our office to schedule a tour today and find your new home with us.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 4.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 each adult
Deposit: Based on Credit, normally $500
Move-in Fees: $250 Holding Fee (part of the deposit fee)
Additional: We promote but do not require
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: 1 Uncovered space per unit with ample parking in front lot.
Storage Details: No storage on site, but a Storage Facility Nearby

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bon Aire Apartments have any available units?
Bon Aire Apartments has a unit available for $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Bon Aire Apartments have?
Some of Bon Aire Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bon Aire Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Bon Aire Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bon Aire Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Bon Aire Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castro Valley.
Does Bon Aire Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Bon Aire Apartments offers parking.
Does Bon Aire Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bon Aire Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bon Aire Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Bon Aire Apartments has a pool.
Does Bon Aire Apartments have accessible units?
No, Bon Aire Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Bon Aire Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bon Aire Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Bon Aire Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Bon Aire Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
