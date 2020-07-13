Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bon Aire Apartments.
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
bike storage
package receiving
Welcome home to Bon Aire Apartments in Castro Valley. Our apartments include vertical blinds, wall-to-wall carpet, gas appliances, and ceiling fans. Enjoy this quiet living environment by relaxing by the refreshing pool or the beautiful courtyard with a lush lawn where you can barbecue with friends and family.
Take advantage of the convenient laundry facility and our great location. You'll feel at home the moment you arrive at Bon Aire Apartments. Close to everything, yet tucked away to give you the feeling of a peaceful community. To see these amazing amenities for yourself, call our office to schedule a tour today and find your new home with us.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 4.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 each adult
Deposit: Based on Credit, normally $500
Move-in Fees: $250 Holding Fee (part of the deposit fee)
Additional: We promote but do not require
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: 1 Uncovered space per unit with ample parking in front lot.
Storage Details: No storage on site, but a Storage Facility Nearby
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
