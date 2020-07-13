Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal range refrigerator dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub oven walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry pool bbq/grill internet access parking bike storage package receiving

Welcome home to Bon Aire Apartments in Castro Valley. Our apartments include vertical blinds, wall-to-wall carpet, gas appliances, and ceiling fans. Enjoy this quiet living environment by relaxing by the refreshing pool or the beautiful courtyard with a lush lawn where you can barbecue with friends and family.



Take advantage of the convenient laundry facility and our great location. You'll feel at home the moment you arrive at Bon Aire Apartments. Close to everything, yet tucked away to give you the feeling of a peaceful community. To see these amazing amenities for yourself, call our office to schedule a tour today and find your new home with us.