1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 PM
146 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Castro Valley, CA
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
5 Units Available
Vista Creek
22432 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,299
663 sqft
Great location, minutes from Laurel School. Luxurious community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking, laundry and courtyard. Apartments have carpet, dishwasher, extra storage and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
4 Units Available
Bon Aire Apartments
20499 Santa Maria Ave, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,789
491 sqft
A well-appointed community with green space, a pool and sundeck area. Modern appliances and spacious layouts. Grill area and courtyard. Bike storage provided. Near area playgrounds and parks.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
17956 Redwood Rd B
17956 Redwood Road, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
500 sqft
Great Shape Castro Valley Back End Unit - Property Id: 285313 Great Shape Castro Valley Back End Unit near Castro Valley High School. Nice updated Kitchen with granite countertops and updated cabinets. Good Size bedroom with walk in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Castro Valley
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Ashland
5 Units Available
Bayfair Apartments
16077 Ashland Ave, San Lorenzo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,754
600 sqft
A modern community with a large pool area, courtyard and carport. Apartments are recently renovated with walk-in closets, modern appliances, and patio or balcony. Smoke-free homes provided. Near parks and the elementary school.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
$
North Hayward
20 Units Available
Summerwood
21701 Foothill Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
646 sqft
Minutes from the Downtown Hayward BART Station for easy commuting. Recently renovated community with updated appliances, patio or balcony, and updated kitchens. On-site pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:21pm
$
Halcyon-Foothill
19 Units Available
Parkside Commons
900 143rd Ave, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,935
623 sqft
Apartments in a prime location near Bayfair BART. Recently renovated units feature walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub, playground and guest parking. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown San Leandro
11 Units Available
Woodchase Apartments
2795 San Leandro Blvd, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,285
662 sqft
On-site amenities include stunning views, a large pool and sundeck, and green space. Featuring 19-foot cathedral ceilings, gas fireplaces, and private balconies and patios. Fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
699 sqft
Contemporary apartments on wooded property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Community has putting green, tennis court and sauna. Near de Anza Park with easy access to I-580.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Ashland
8 Units Available
The Hamlet
1319 159th Ave, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
600 sqft
Walk to shop or dine from The Hamlet in San Leandro. On-site amenities include fitness, parking, pool, clubhouse, and convenient access to public transportation. Apartments feature ample storage, outdoor living space, and are cable-ready.
1 of 10
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Upper B Street
1 Unit Available
22555 Linden Street Unit 10
22555 Linden St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
1 of 10
Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
Ashland
1 Unit Available
1484 162nd Ave 20
1484 162nd Avenue, Ashland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
608 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom apartment - Property Id: 217580 Newly remodeled apartment Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217580 Property Id 217580 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5521206)
Results within 5 miles of Castro Valley
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Mission-Garin
8 Units Available
Coral Gardens
605 Sorenson Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
482 sqft
Just minutes from Southland Mall, Hayward Japanese Gardens, and Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park. Smoke-free apartments with carpet, bathtub, and ceiling fan. Community with on-site laundry facilities, resident pool, and abundant parking.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Crow Canyon
4 Units Available
Canyon Creek
1000 Canyon Village Cir, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,188
734 sqft
Upscale apartments located close to BART stops, Bishop Ranch, I-680, and I-580. Recently renovated units feature in-home washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and fireplace. Residents can use the swimming pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Glen Eden
24 Units Available
Glen Oaks
27475 Hesperian Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
626 sqft
Stylish homes with a patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Relax in the community courtyard during free time. Beat the heat in the pool on hot days. Close to Mount Eden Park. Near I-880.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Santa Clara
8 Units Available
Amador Village
24080 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,270
917 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown San Diego, hiking, and shopping. Pet-friendly. Homes feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and ample natural light. On-site heated pool, spa, and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
Jackson Triangle
1 Unit Available
Aloha Apartments
250 W Jackson St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
600 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Aloha Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Aloha Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Southern San Ramon
32 Units Available
Bridges at San Ramon
309 Springfield Dr, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
545 sqft
Walk-in closets, private patios and cozy fireplaces characterize these modern units located in a pet-free community. Residents have access to a pool and a clubhouse, among other amenities. The Marketplace Shopping Center is next door.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
$
Harder-Tennyson
9 Units Available
The Timbers
25200 Santa Clara St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
688 sqft
Convenient to I-880. Studios, lofts and flats in a property with an open-air hot tub, outdoor swimming pool, 24-hour fitness facility and reserved parking. Built-in bookcases and vaulted ceilings in select homes.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Santa Clara
6 Units Available
The Mark Apartments
24650 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
562 sqft
Welcome to The Mark, where California charm meets modern living! The Mark is a peaceful apartment community nestled in Hayward, a beautiful suburb between San Francisco and San Jose.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Southern San Ramon
6 Units Available
Country Brook Rental Condominiums
12355 Alcosta Boulevard, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
693 sqft
Here at Country Brook rental condominiums, we offer you a peaceful sanctuary from a busy and sometimes hectic world. Come and walk along our wandering brook. Listen to gentle waterfalls as you gradually release the stress of the day.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Dougherty Hills
11 Units Available
Canyon Woods
401 Canyon Woods Pl, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,294
769 sqft
Stunning views just minutes from San Ramon Central Park. Apartment upgrades include stainless steel appliances, private patios, granite countertops and faux wood floors. On-site amenities include a garage, tennis court and pool.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
West Dublin
11 Units Available
Sofi Dublin
7100 San Ramon Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,003
679 sqft
Newly upgraded one- and two-bedroom units with full-size washers, private patios and garbage disposal service. The pet-friendly community has a pool and a spa for relaxation. Close to Stoneridge Mall.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Mission-Garin
13 Units Available
Cadence Apartments
28850 Dixon St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,299
711 sqft
New apartment community close to downtown, CSUEB and BART. Easy commute to San Jose, Oakland, the Peninsula. Easy access to South Hayward transit station, local shopping and dining. Pet-friendly, newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Jackson Triangle
1 Unit Available
Solis Garden
20 W Harder Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
656 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Solis Garden Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Solis Garden Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
