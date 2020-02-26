5300 Pacific Terrace Court

Amenities

Spacious 3 Bedroom Plus Loft Five Canyons Home With Bay Views ! - This beautiful property will be available for an in-person tour beginning Wednesday 6/17. In-person tours WILL ONLY BE GIVEN IN FULL COMPLIANCE WITH COVID-19 SOCIAL DISTANCING PROTOCOLS. PPE INCLUDING MASK AND GLOVES REQUIRED. Please contact Antonio Ferreira at 925-248-5030 CalDRE#01028613 for further information.



You can see a video tour of this property on YouTube by clicking on the following link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZPa8lZKhtZY



A Matterport 3D Virtual Tour can be viewed by clicking on the following link https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hTihrfLeYk8&brand=0



New interior paint throughout ! New laminate wood flooring throughout the first floor ! This home has beautiful views of the hills, valley and partial bay. Entry with tile flooring. Living room with new laminate wood flooring and crown molding. Dining area with new laminate wood flooring. Bright kitchen with tile counters, new laminate flooring, island and eating nook with french doors. Family room with new laminate flooring, fireplace and builtin cabinetry. Downstairs half bath with laminate flooring. Downstairs laundry room with hook ups. Upstairs master bedroom suite with carpet flooring, vaulted ceiling, large bright windows with great views and private bath. Master bath with new laminate flooring, separate tub and shower, dual vanities and walk-in closet. Two additional bright bedrooms with carpet flooring. Open loft with carpet flooring. Dual pane windows throughout. Ample rear yard with lawn area and patio. Central Heating. Carpet professionally cleaned. Home professionally cleaned. Two car garage with garage door opener. Gardener included.



Great commute location, schools and parks!



Must check with school district for placement and availability.



12 month lease. NO Pets. NO smoking.



No utilities included.



NOTE: Tenant will need to bring washer, dryer and refrigerator.



**EVIDENCE OF RENTER'S INSURANCE MUST BE PROVIDED TO WPPM PRIOR TO MOVE-IN.**



