All apartments in Castro Valley
Find more places like 5300 Pacific Terrace Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castro Valley, CA
/
5300 Pacific Terrace Court
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:37 AM

5300 Pacific Terrace Court

5300 Pacific Terrace Ct · (925) 248-5030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Castro Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5300 Pacific Terrace Ct, Castro Valley, CA 94552

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5300 Pacific Terrace Court · Avail. now

$3,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2334 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 3 Bedroom Plus Loft Five Canyons Home With Bay Views ! - This beautiful property will be available for an in-person tour beginning Wednesday 6/17. In-person tours WILL ONLY BE GIVEN IN FULL COMPLIANCE WITH COVID-19 SOCIAL DISTANCING PROTOCOLS. PPE INCLUDING MASK AND GLOVES REQUIRED. Please contact Antonio Ferreira at 925-248-5030 CalDRE#01028613 for further information.

You can see a video tour of this property on YouTube by clicking on the following link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZPa8lZKhtZY

A Matterport 3D Virtual Tour can be viewed by clicking on the following link https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hTihrfLeYk8&brand=0

New interior paint throughout ! New laminate wood flooring throughout the first floor ! This home has beautiful views of the hills, valley and partial bay. Entry with tile flooring. Living room with new laminate wood flooring and crown molding. Dining area with new laminate wood flooring. Bright kitchen with tile counters, new laminate flooring, island and eating nook with french doors. Family room with new laminate flooring, fireplace and builtin cabinetry. Downstairs half bath with laminate flooring. Downstairs laundry room with hook ups. Upstairs master bedroom suite with carpet flooring, vaulted ceiling, large bright windows with great views and private bath. Master bath with new laminate flooring, separate tub and shower, dual vanities and walk-in closet. Two additional bright bedrooms with carpet flooring. Open loft with carpet flooring. Dual pane windows throughout. Ample rear yard with lawn area and patio. Central Heating. Carpet professionally cleaned. Home professionally cleaned. Two car garage with garage door opener. Gardener included.

Great commute location, schools and parks!

Must check with school district for placement and availability.

12 month lease. NO Pets. NO smoking.

No utilities included.

NOTE: Tenant will need to bring washer, dryer and refrigerator.

**EVIDENCE OF RENTER'S INSURANCE MUST BE PROVIDED TO WPPM PRIOR TO MOVE-IN.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3740026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5300 Pacific Terrace Court have any available units?
5300 Pacific Terrace Court has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5300 Pacific Terrace Court have?
Some of 5300 Pacific Terrace Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5300 Pacific Terrace Court currently offering any rent specials?
5300 Pacific Terrace Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5300 Pacific Terrace Court pet-friendly?
No, 5300 Pacific Terrace Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castro Valley.
Does 5300 Pacific Terrace Court offer parking?
Yes, 5300 Pacific Terrace Court does offer parking.
Does 5300 Pacific Terrace Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5300 Pacific Terrace Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5300 Pacific Terrace Court have a pool?
No, 5300 Pacific Terrace Court does not have a pool.
Does 5300 Pacific Terrace Court have accessible units?
No, 5300 Pacific Terrace Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5300 Pacific Terrace Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5300 Pacific Terrace Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5300 Pacific Terrace Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5300 Pacific Terrace Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5300 Pacific Terrace Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vista Creek
22432 Center St
Castro Valley, CA 94546
Bon Aire Apartments
20499 Santa Maria Ave
Castro Valley, CA 94546
Redwood Valley Apartment Homes
22281 Center St
Castro Valley, CA 94546
Quail Hill Apartments
20800 Lake Chabot Rd
Castro Valley, CA 94546

Similar Pages

Castro Valley 1 BedroomsCastro Valley 2 Bedrooms
Castro Valley Accessible ApartmentsCastro Valley Apartments with Balcony
Castro Valley Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CANovato, CA
Burlingame, CANewark, CAPittsburg, CALos Gatos, CAMenlo Park, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAAmerican Canyon, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity