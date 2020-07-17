All apartments in Castro Valley
Find more places like 20868 Wilbeam ave Apt D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castro Valley, CA
/
20868 Wilbeam ave Apt D
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

20868 Wilbeam ave Apt D

20868 Wilbeam Avenue · (510) 569-0722 ext. 100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Castro Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

20868 Wilbeam Avenue, Castro Valley, CA 94546

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20868 Wilbeam ave Apt D · Avail. now

$2,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Cozy 2 Bedroom Apartment Located in the Heart of Castro Valley - 20868 Wilbeam Ave, Apt D, Castro Valley, CA 94546

* 2 Bed, 1 Bath
* Fridge, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher
* 2 Off-street Parking Stalls
* On-site Laundry
* Upstairs Unit With Balcony View
* Water and Garbage Paid For
* Less than 1 Mile from the K-12 Schools
* Less than 0.5 Miles from the Local Supermarket and Restaurants
* Pets Negotiable

This cozy 2 bedroom apartment just became available and is looking for a new tenant! This is an upstairs unit with a balcony view featuring 2 off-street parking spaces for your convenience. Laundry machines are located on site and the unit comes fully loaded with appliances. Water and garbage are paid for and pets are negotiable. This unit is well located in the heart of Castro Valley, less than 0.5 miles from the local supermarket and restaurants as well as less than 1 mile from the local K-12 schools. Apply today as we expect this deal to go fast!

Open house Information dates and times: https://slpm.com/open-houses/

For additional information, photos, online applications as well as information on our other available properties go to: https://slpm.com/browse-rentals

We ask that you drive by any property you may have an interest in to acquaint yourself with the neighborhood and exterior of the home.

**Please be advised that any dates published or given orally for a property's move in availability is subject to the existing tenant moving on the notified date. The date is also subject to time required to prepare the unit for occupancy, which involves owner approval and having an acceptable vendor available to complete the repairs. Once we have received a holding deposit, we will be able to provide a more accurate time line for move-in. **

SLPM Property Management - BRE license#00368908 – Gary DeMattei

(RLNE5886354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20868 Wilbeam ave Apt D have any available units?
20868 Wilbeam ave Apt D has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20868 Wilbeam ave Apt D have?
Some of 20868 Wilbeam ave Apt D's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20868 Wilbeam ave Apt D currently offering any rent specials?
20868 Wilbeam ave Apt D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20868 Wilbeam ave Apt D pet-friendly?
No, 20868 Wilbeam ave Apt D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castro Valley.
Does 20868 Wilbeam ave Apt D offer parking?
Yes, 20868 Wilbeam ave Apt D offers parking.
Does 20868 Wilbeam ave Apt D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20868 Wilbeam ave Apt D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20868 Wilbeam ave Apt D have a pool?
No, 20868 Wilbeam ave Apt D does not have a pool.
Does 20868 Wilbeam ave Apt D have accessible units?
No, 20868 Wilbeam ave Apt D does not have accessible units.
Does 20868 Wilbeam ave Apt D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20868 Wilbeam ave Apt D has units with dishwashers.
Does 20868 Wilbeam ave Apt D have units with air conditioning?
No, 20868 Wilbeam ave Apt D does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 20868 Wilbeam ave Apt D?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bon Aire Apartments
20499 Santa Maria Ave
Castro Valley, CA 94546
Magnolia Grove
21019 Baker Road
Castro Valley, CA 16925
Quail Hill Apartments
20800 Lake Chabot Rd
Castro Valley, CA 94546
Vista Creek
22432 Center St
Castro Valley, CA 94546
Redwood Valley Apartment Homes
22281 Center St
Castro Valley, CA 94546

Similar Pages

Castro Valley 1 BedroomsCastro Valley 2 Bedrooms
Castro Valley Apartments with BalconiesCastro Valley Apartments with Parking
Castro Valley Apartments with Washer-DryersSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAPacifica, CAPleasant Hill, CAMartinez, CARichmond, CA
Antioch, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CANovato, CABurlingame, CANewark, CAPittsburg, CALos Gatos, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity