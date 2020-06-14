Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:52 AM

31 Apartments for rent in Castaic, CA with garage

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
29070 Saint Tropez Place
29070 Saint Tropez Place, Castaic, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
2892 sqft
29070 Saint Tropez Place Available 06/26/20 COMING SOON! Castaic 5 Bedroom Home! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Hillcrest Parkway and Cannes Place in the city of Castaic. This home offers 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms and 2,895 sq. ft.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
31405 Arena Drive
31405 Arena Drive, Castaic, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1933 sqft
*WILL REVIEW APPS next Friday, Please send PM if you are interested* 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths - House Arena Dr, Castaic, CA 91384, COMING SOON JULY 2020. This home is 1933 square feet. It’s a 4 Bedroom/2.
Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
16 Units Available
Promenade at Town Center
24905 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walking distance to the Santa Clara River and a short drive to shopping and major freeways. One, two, and three-bedroom units in three-story buildings, all with fireplaces, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry facilities. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
5 Units Available
Skycrest
27800 McBean Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1053 sqft
Gated community in the hills overlooking the Valencia Valley, just minutes from I-5. One- and two-bedroom units, all with walk-in closets, dishwashers, and patio/balconies. Common areas include a 24-hour gym, pool, and hot tub.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Montecito
24640 Town Center Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
Studio
$1,825
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1135 sqft
Plenty of room right off the water on Magic Mountain Parkway. Trees and shaded landscape. Big kitchens with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Units have fireplaces. Pool, sauna, fire pit and bike storage.
Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
11 Units Available
Provence at Valencia
28160 McBean Pky, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,046
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring and are furnished. Pet-friendly community is conveniently located adjacent to McBean Parkway. Residents have access to a swimming pool, hot tub, garage parking and 24-hour gym.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
27663 Sunny Creek
27663 Sunny Creek Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
2073 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING! Andorra at Creekside 3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Valencia! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Decoro Drive in the Andorra at Creekside Community in Valencia. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms and 2.073 sq. ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
27230 Valderrama Drive
27230 Valderrama Drive, Stevenson Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1901 sqft
27230 Valderrama Drive Available 07/07/20 COMING SOON! Westridge 3 Bedroom Rental Home in Valenica! - Santa Clarita Rental located off of Sycamore Meadow in Westridge Valencia. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and 1901 sq.ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
28696 Jardineras Drive
28696 Jardeneras Drive, Los Angeles County, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
- HIGHLY UPGRADED, GREAT LOCATION townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths BUILT IN 2018 and now available for rent! Featuring a front patio, this tech-savvy home is equipped with Ring doorbell, Nest Thermostat, and Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25852 Wordsworth Lane
25852 Wordsworth Lane, Stevenson Ranch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2433 sqft
Beautiful 4+2.5 in Stevenson Ranch! - This is the home youre looking for! Four bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
27059 Victoria Lane
27059 Victoria Ln, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
2187 sqft
Bridgeport 3 Bedroom Home in Valencia. - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of McBean Parkway and Baywood Lane in the Bridgeport Community of Valencia. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms and 2,187 sq. ft. of living space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
24120 Victoria Ln #51
24120 Victoria Ln, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1046 sqft
Bridgeport 2 Bedroom Towhome in Valencia. - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Avenue Scott and Channel Lane in the Bridgeport Community of Valencia. This home offers 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and 1.046 sq. ft. of living space.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
25316 Twin Oaks Place
25316 Twin Oaks Place, Stevenson Ranch, CA
6 Bedrooms
$12,000
5560 sqft
Grand & Stunning 6 BR 5.5 BA French Country Custom Home on TPC Golf Course in a Gated Community with a 5 Car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
25559 Baker Place
25559 Baker Place, Stevenson Ranch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2654 sqft
Great Location in Stevenson Ranch; Excellent Privacy; End of Cul-De-Sac; 4 BR 3 BA Home with Large back & side yard with 3 car garage. Side yard has a concrete basketball shooting court.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
6 Units Available
Stonecreek Apartment Homes
23855 Arroyo Park Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to StoneCreek and Arbor Lane Apartment Homes! A beautiful paradise awaits you in Valencia, California where StoneCreek and Arbor Lane Apartment Homes reside
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
14 Units Available
The Terrace Apartments
21311 Alder Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1070 sqft
The Terrace Apartment Homes, located in beautiful Santa Clarita, California, offers apartments with style and luxury at an affordable price! Check out our available Santa Clarita apartments and you'll see that we have spacious, open floor plans, a
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
10 Units Available
Canyon Country Villas
26741 Isabella Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,649
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1009 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at Canyon Country Villas provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
10 Units Available
Parc Chateaux
24979 Constitution Ave, Stevenson Ranch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,866
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,476
1142 sqft
Resort-style home with luxury amenities like a sparkling pool with cabanas and hot tub, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Recently updated interiors boast soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
11 Units Available
The Village
23700 Valle del Oro, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,217
1113 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at The Village Apartment Homes provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19988 Via Joyce Dr
19988 Via Joyce Drive, Los Angeles County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3000 sqft
Available 07/05/20 Due to the COVID crisis, Tenant is not allowing for in person visits at this point of time. The Unit is available for viewing on 7/4/2020. Please use the virtual guided tour to see the layout and design of the house.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25242 Atwood Boulevard
25242 Atwood Boulevard, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
671 sqft
Single Story 2 Bedroom Home in Newhall! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Lyons Avenue in the city of Newhall. This home offers 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms and 671 sq. ft. of living space. Available May 8th.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
23609 DEL MONTE DR. #298
23609 Del Monte Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
910 sqft
Beautiful 2 + 2 with View - Desirable Santa Fe 2 + 2 Upper Unit with a view in Valencia! This unit has lots of natural light, Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace, Custom Paint, Breakfast Bar with Granite Counter-tops, Upgraded Microwave, Stove and

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19621 Edgehurst
19621 Edgehurst Ln, Los Angeles County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
2600 sqft
Beautiful 5/Bedroom Home in Santa Clarita/Saugus! - Beautiful 5/Bedroom, 3/ full Bathroom home available for Lease. Built in 2003 in a lovely community in Santa Clarita /Saugus area. Very clean, Light and Bright with nice open floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
27131 Manor Circle
27131 Manor Circle, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1714 sqft
27131 Manor Circle Available 06/19/20 Community 3 Bedroom Home in Valencia. - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Grandview Drive and Bennington Drive in the Brighton Village Community of Valencia. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 2.
City Guide for Castaic, CA

“We smoke in stairwells / kiss in Castaic hills / and my baby is made of love." (John Goraj, “Horse and Home”)

With many of its residents dabbling in media, designs, and arts, it seems that Castaic, CA is the breeding ground of artists. A predominantly white-collar town, this place is full of character and has a social structure that makes it conducive to academic excellence. If that grabs your attention, let’s get right down to the task of finding you a suitable place to call home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Castaic, CA

Castaic apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

