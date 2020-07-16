/
1 bedroom apartments
18 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Castaic, CA
31732 Ridge Route Road #108
31732 Ridge Route, Castaic, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
708 sqft
1 Bedroom Condo in Castaic! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Lake Hughes Road in the Villa Castaic Community. This home offers 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom and 708 sq. ft. of living space. Available July 1st. Masks required for all showings.
Skycrest
27800 McBean Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
689 sqft
Gated community in the hills overlooking the Valencia Valley, just minutes from I-5. One- and two-bedroom units, all with walk-in closets, dishwashers, and patio/balconies. Common areas include a 24-hour gym, pool, and hot tub.
Montecito
24640 Town Center Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,939
764 sqft
Plenty of room right off the water on Magic Mountain Parkway. Trees and shaded landscape. Big kitchens with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Units have fireplaces. Pool, sauna, fire pit and bike storage.
Promenade at Town Center
24905 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
807 sqft
Walking distance to the Santa Clara River and a short drive to shopping and major freeways. One, two, and three-bedroom units in three-story buildings, all with fireplaces, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry facilities. Pet friendly.
The Madison at Town Center
24555 Town Center Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
785 sqft
Within walking distance of Santa Clarita's Town Center shopping and dining. The four-story buildings feature European charm, upgraded appliances, private outdoor spaces and in-unit laundries. Amenities include a cinema room, a pool and a gym.
Portofino
24452 Valencia Blvd, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
840 sqft
Just minutes away from Interstate 5, these newly renovated apartments are walking distance to dining and shopping, including the Valencia Town Center Mall. Complete with new appliances, en-suite bathrooms and access to a 24-hour fitness center.
24507 Town Center Drive
24507 Town Center Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,399
764 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Valencia.
24505 Town Center #7103
24505 Town Center Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
740 sqft
Condo for Rent in The Madison at Town Center! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of McBean Parkway and Magic Mountain Parkway in The Madison at Town Center. This home offers 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom and 740 sq. ft. of living space.
Canyon Country Villas
26741 Isabella Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,703
650 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at Canyon Country Villas provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
Canyon Terrace Apartments
22640 Garzota Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
515 sqft
Recently renovated units surrounded by plenty of greenspace. Fully equipped kitchens, air conditioning and on-site laundry. Wheelchair accessible, large swimming pool, BBQ and picnic area, clubhouse and coffee bar.
Northglen
23516 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,165
922 sqft
Close to Valencia Town Center Mall. Spacious apartments with fireplaces, fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies. Residents' amenities include a media room, sauna, gym, and swimming pool. On-site car park.
Canyon Ridge
23645 Meadowridge Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
700 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Parc Chateaux
24979 Constitution Ave, Stevenson Ranch, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,176
724 sqft
Resort-style home with luxury amenities like a sparkling pool with cabanas and hot tub, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Recently updated interiors boast soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances.
The Terrace Apartments
21311 Alder Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
624 sqft
The Terrace Apartment Homes, located in beautiful Santa Clarita, California, offers apartments with style and luxury at an affordable price! Check out our available Santa Clarita apartments and you'll see that we have spacious, open floor plans, a
Stonecreek Apartment Homes
23855 Arroyo Park Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,075
843 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to StoneCreek and Arbor Lane Apartment Homes! A beautiful paradise awaits you in Valencia, California where StoneCreek and Arbor Lane Apartment Homes reside and your worries fade
The Retreat
22900 Oak Ridge Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
818 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, The Retreat is a rare find! The spacious Santa Clarita, CA apartment homes with fully renovated interiors are the perfect place to call home.
25811 Tournament Road #H10
25811 Tournament Road, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
818 sqft
25811 Tournament Road #H10 Available 08/01/20 Coming Soon! 1 Bedroom Condo in Valencia! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of McBean Parkway in the Valencia Fairways. This Condo offers 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom and 900 sq. ft of living space.
23515 Lyons Ave # 250
23515 Lyons Avenue, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
675 sqft
Great Valencia Condo In A Prime Location! - Old Orchard Upper unit One Bedroom, One Bath Condo. Family Room/Kitchen combo. Wood laminate flooring in living room, kitchen and dining area. Large closet with mirrored wardrobe doors.
