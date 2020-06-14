/
1 bedroom apartments
68 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hidden Hills, CA
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
14 Units Available
Haven Warner Center
6530 Independence Ave, Hidden Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
602 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
6150 Maury Avenue
6150 Maury Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
430 sqft
Gorgeous brand new guest house in great Woodland Hills location. West of Valley Circle south of Victory. One bedroom one bath, beautiful kitchen with full appliances including microwave oven, dishwasher, washer and dryer and refrigerator.
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
58 Units Available
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,235
874 sqft
VERT combines the best of eco-friendly living with the high-quality features and amenities you want in your next community. We designed each open-concept floor plan to maximize space, so you have room to live, work, and play.
Canoga Park
67 Units Available
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,129
846 sqft
Experience an eccentric modern oasis that is in a league of its own at the heart of Warner Center, LA’s fastest growing community. Mira Warner Center fuses contemporary design and deluxe amenities with a metro vibe.
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
10 Units Available
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,934
704 sqft
Discover a New Way of Living in Woodland Hills, CA Introducing The Enclave at Warner Center Apartments—your next move in upscale apartment living, right in the heart of the San Fernando Valley.
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
16 Units Available
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,010
842 sqft
Studio to 3-bedroom apartments centrally located in Los Angeles. This community features a resort-style pool and luxury touches in units, including cherry wood cabinets, granite-inspired countertops, and French doors.
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
27 Units Available
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
773 sqft
One- and two-story loft-style apartments are packed full of premium amenities. From hardwood floors and ceiling fans to resort-style attractions, this community provides tenants with a relentless sense of luxury.
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
19 Units Available
The Boulevard Apartments
20600 Ventura Blvd, Woodland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,140
1259 sqft
Green community right next to the 101. All units include patio or balcony and extra storage. Enjoy pool, sauna and hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Malibu Canyon Apartments
54 Units Available
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,918
575 sqft
Units come with all appliances, including washer and dryer. Granite countertops, smoke-free environment, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Resort-style pool, playground, BBQ area, hot tub, and basketball and tennis courts.
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
15 Units Available
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
827 sqft
Near the Ventura Freeway, Warner Center, and Westfield Topanga Shopping Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Small dogs and cats allowed with deposit.
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
46 Units Available
Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
682 sqft
Located a short drive from Route 101 and Chalk Hill Nature Reserve. Modern apartments with patio/balcony, kitchen appliances and laundry facilities. Picturesque community includes a hot tub, a pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
46 Units Available
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
665 sqft
Close to the Warner Center. Also near parks and nature preserves. Apartments include kitchen appliances and private patios or balconies. Community offers lighted tennis courts and outdoor exercise stations. On-site dry cleaning drop-off service.
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
16 Units Available
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
594 sqft
Bright apartments just north of Highway 101 with hardwood floors and big closets. A green community in Los Angeles where tenants have access to tennis courts, a pool and a 24-hour gym.
Malibou Meadows
42 Units Available
Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,967
695 sqft
Close to Malibu Canyon. Modern apartments with high ceilings, central air conditioning, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens and private balconies. Multiple spas, swimming pools and fitness centers. Covered car parking and complimentary package concierge.
Canoga Park
15 Units Available
Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
739 sqft
A short walk from the Los Angeles River and the Hart Street Elementary School, these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are beautifully appointed with hardwood floors, carpeting and walk-in closets.
Canoga Park
18 Units Available
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,787
767 sqft
Woodland Hills apartment complex near Westfield Topanga Canyon shopping center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry facilities, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pets welcome. Amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
233 Units Available
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,710
816 sqft
The Q is a new collection of communities that reimagine luxury apartment living in the Warner Center.
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
12 Units Available
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,744
800 sqft
This community offers recently-renovated units with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents fulfill all their shopping and entertainment needs at Warner Center. There's also an on-site hot tub, pool, tennis court and gym.
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
5 Units Available
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
760 sqft
NMS Warner Center offers unique loft-style and two and three bedroom apartment homes in Canoga Park.
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
20 Units Available
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,051
836 sqft
This funky apartment complex sits above shops and restaurants, with access to two local bus lines nearby. Luxury one- to three-bedroom residences with granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool and clubhouse.
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
8 Units Available
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,015
857 sqft
Lots of luxury in this environmentally friendly community. Air-conditioned units contain spacious closets, hardwood floors and washer/dryer hookups. Pool, fire pit and round-the-clock gym. Numerous shops and restaurants within walking distance. Close to I-405.
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
8 Units Available
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
607 sqft
At City View Apartments at Warner Center, we believe your home should be a sanctuary where you can relax and rejuvenate.
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
27 Units Available
Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
758 sqft
This is LA. We don’t settle. We know what epic living is. And we know you won’t accept anything less. At Vela, we put higher living at your doorstep.
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
36 Units Available
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,089
712 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Reimagined. Vibrant. Luxurious.
