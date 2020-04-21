All apartments in Castaic
28315 Gibraltar Ln.

28315 Gibraltar Lane · (661) 510-6959
Location

28315 Gibraltar Lane, Castaic, CA 91384

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 28315 Gibraltar Ln. · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1627 sqft

Amenities

stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Desirable Single Story in Hasley Hills. - Desirable Turn Key Single Story in Hasley Hills offers a 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with beautiful hardscape and landscape. Brand new tile throughout the whole house, large living room with recess lighting in living room and kitchen, brand new paint throughout, custom blinds, light and bright, open kitchen with stainless steal appliances, island, lots of cabinet space, eating area and formal dining, large pantry, 3 bedrooms with a large master bedroom with an attached bathroom with dual sinks, separate shower and tub and low maintenance backyard with stamped concrete and grass. This property is in move in condition.

(RLNE5726094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28315 Gibraltar Ln. have any available units?
28315 Gibraltar Ln. has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 28315 Gibraltar Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
28315 Gibraltar Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28315 Gibraltar Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 28315 Gibraltar Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castaic.
Does 28315 Gibraltar Ln. offer parking?
No, 28315 Gibraltar Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 28315 Gibraltar Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28315 Gibraltar Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28315 Gibraltar Ln. have a pool?
No, 28315 Gibraltar Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 28315 Gibraltar Ln. have accessible units?
No, 28315 Gibraltar Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 28315 Gibraltar Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 28315 Gibraltar Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28315 Gibraltar Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 28315 Gibraltar Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
