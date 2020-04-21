28315 Gibraltar Ln.

Amenities

Desirable Single Story in Hasley Hills. - Desirable Turn Key Single Story in Hasley Hills offers a 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with beautiful hardscape and landscape. Brand new tile throughout the whole house, large living room with recess lighting in living room and kitchen, brand new paint throughout, custom blinds, light and bright, open kitchen with stainless steal appliances, island, lots of cabinet space, eating area and formal dining, large pantry, 3 bedrooms with a large master bedroom with an attached bathroom with dual sinks, separate shower and tub and low maintenance backyard with stamped concrete and grass. This property is in move in condition.



