Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming 1940s Home w/ Amazing View Must see!!! This unique architect-designed home built in 1945. The back side of the home has a large deck with a beautiful panoramic view. The dining room has floor to ceiling windows and with mountain views by day and twinkling city lights by night. Original refurbished wood floors throughout with upgraded tile in the bathroom, kitchen and dining area. This home has the feel of a mountain retreat.Washer and dryer hook ups. RV parking.