10242 Challenge Blvd

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Come see this beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home! This home features new carpet in all bedrooms, new laminate wood flooring, new recessed lighting with ceiling fans, new interior paint, no popcorn ceilings, finished 2 car garage with apoxy floors / led lighting, large 1/4 acre lot great for entertaining, and a spacious driveway for three cars. Lots of entertaining areas with a Family Room, Living Room, Breakfast Nook and Dining Room. Light and bright floor plan ready for you! Section 8 OK.