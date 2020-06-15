All apartments in Carmel Valley Village
Find more places like 3658 Villa Samana.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel Valley Village, CA
/
3658 Villa Samana
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3658 Villa Samana

15506 Via La Gitana · (831) 373-7103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

15506 Via La Gitana, Carmel Valley Village, CA 93924
Carmel Valley Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $7496 · Avail. now

$7,496

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent***

Rental rates range from $7496 to $15,902 depending on length of stay and time of year.

Located just east of Carmel Valley Village, the home has a distinctly Asian sensibility, enhanced by carefully curated artworks and dcor. At the same time, the home is child and dog-friendly and offers a peaceful place to enjoy friends and family without distractions from the outside world. Samana is a Buddhist term - "a life in tune with nature".

Villa Samana is a short car ride to Holman Ranch or Stone Pine Equestrian Center where you can board your horses and take advantage of miles of private trails. The property is just 10 minutes from the restaurants and shops of Carmel Valley Village, and even closer are several local wineries with tasting rooms. The charming boutiques and galleries of Carmel-by-the-Sea are 20 minutes away, and Pebble Beach and Monterey attractions are within about a half hour drive.

The bedrooms are located in one wing of the home and include the master bedroom and en suite bathroom. The bathroom has a shower stall that is separate from the deep luxury tub.

Two other bedrooms havequeen beds and walk-in closets. A shared bathroom includes a tub-shower combo and double sinks. All bedrooms are carpeted while halls have hardwood floors.

Another wing contains the living room, dining room, kitchen and family room, all with hardwood floors and large west-facing windows to take advantage of sunset views.

The living room has a wood burning fireplace and a 46 inch HDTV above the fireplace.

The kitchen has a Sub-Zero refrigerator, gas range and double ovens. The adjacent family room has a wood fireplace, a library and desk.

Laundry room and a 1/2 bath are just off the kitchen. Parking available in the two-car garage and in the driveway.

The swimming pool is seasonal (April - October) and heated by the sun only.

**There is an additional fee for pets**

(RLNE4285845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3658 Villa Samana have any available units?
3658 Villa Samana has a unit available for $7,496 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3658 Villa Samana have?
Some of 3658 Villa Samana's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3658 Villa Samana currently offering any rent specials?
3658 Villa Samana isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3658 Villa Samana pet-friendly?
No, 3658 Villa Samana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel Valley Village.
Does 3658 Villa Samana offer parking?
Yes, 3658 Villa Samana does offer parking.
Does 3658 Villa Samana have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3658 Villa Samana offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3658 Villa Samana have a pool?
Yes, 3658 Villa Samana has a pool.
Does 3658 Villa Samana have accessible units?
No, 3658 Villa Samana does not have accessible units.
Does 3658 Villa Samana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3658 Villa Samana has units with dishwashers.
Does 3658 Villa Samana have units with air conditioning?
No, 3658 Villa Samana does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3658 Villa Samana?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CASalinas, CASanta Cruz, CALos Gatos, CAMonterey, CA
Gilroy, CAMarina, CAMorgan Hill, CAPacific Grove, CACapitola, CA
Seaside, CADel Monte Forest, CAHollister, CALa Selva Beach, CARio del Mar, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hartnell CollegeMonterey Peninsula College
San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California State University-Monterey Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity