3658 Villa Samana

Located just east of Carmel Valley Village, the home has a distinctly Asian sensibility, enhanced by carefully curated artworks and dcor. At the same time, the home is child and dog-friendly and offers a peaceful place to enjoy friends and family without distractions from the outside world. Samana is a Buddhist term - "a life in tune with nature".



Villa Samana is a short car ride to Holman Ranch or Stone Pine Equestrian Center where you can board your horses and take advantage of miles of private trails. The property is just 10 minutes from the restaurants and shops of Carmel Valley Village, and even closer are several local wineries with tasting rooms. The charming boutiques and galleries of Carmel-by-the-Sea are 20 minutes away, and Pebble Beach and Monterey attractions are within about a half hour drive.



The bedrooms are located in one wing of the home and include the master bedroom and en suite bathroom. The bathroom has a shower stall that is separate from the deep luxury tub.



Two other bedrooms havequeen beds and walk-in closets. A shared bathroom includes a tub-shower combo and double sinks. All bedrooms are carpeted while halls have hardwood floors.



Another wing contains the living room, dining room, kitchen and family room, all with hardwood floors and large west-facing windows to take advantage of sunset views.



The living room has a wood burning fireplace and a 46 inch HDTV above the fireplace.



The kitchen has a Sub-Zero refrigerator, gas range and double ovens. The adjacent family room has a wood fireplace, a library and desk.



Laundry room and a 1/2 bath are just off the kitchen. Parking available in the two-car garage and in the driveway.



The swimming pool is seasonal (April - October) and heated by the sun only.



