Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA
3511 La Casa Fina
3511 La Casa Fina

5014 Monterey Street · (831) 373-7103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5014 Monterey Street, Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA 93923
Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $4400 · Avail. now

$4,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1242 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent***

**$4500 per month is for rentals of 6 months or more.**

Walking distance to downtown Carmel in a sunny, quiet neighborhood. Pet Friendly!

Living room features a wood-burning fireplace and a flat screen HDTV.

Separate dining room - with built-in cabinetry, view of hydrangeas and an orange tree - can seat six people.

Fully equipped kitchen has cabinetry painted in a deep ocean blue, tile floor and self-cleaning gas stove. Separate laundry room off the kitchen.

Master bedroom has a king-sized bed, built-in cabinets and closets. Master bathroom has tumbled-marble tile, a large step in shower with bench seat and is equipped with sturdy hand-rails.

Second bedroom has two twin beds (or king with Memory Foam topper).

Accessed via the second bedroom is a sun room with day bed; can sleep one child or two children.

A bathroom off the hallway has a tub and separate shower, also equipped with hand rails.

Spacious deck has dining for six and a gas grill.

Two cars can be parked in the driveway; additional street parking is available.

(RLNE2457339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3511 La Casa Fina have any available units?
3511 La Casa Fina has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3511 La Casa Fina have?
Some of 3511 La Casa Fina's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3511 La Casa Fina currently offering any rent specials?
3511 La Casa Fina isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3511 La Casa Fina pet-friendly?
No, 3511 La Casa Fina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel-by-the-Sea.
Does 3511 La Casa Fina offer parking?
Yes, 3511 La Casa Fina does offer parking.
Does 3511 La Casa Fina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3511 La Casa Fina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3511 La Casa Fina have a pool?
No, 3511 La Casa Fina does not have a pool.
Does 3511 La Casa Fina have accessible units?
No, 3511 La Casa Fina does not have accessible units.
Does 3511 La Casa Fina have units with dishwashers?
No, 3511 La Casa Fina does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3511 La Casa Fina have units with air conditioning?
No, 3511 La Casa Fina does not have units with air conditioning.
