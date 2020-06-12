3511 La Casa Fina

Amenities
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent***
**$4500 per month is for rentals of 6 months or more.**
Walking distance to downtown Carmel in a sunny, quiet neighborhood. Pet Friendly!
Living room features a wood-burning fireplace and a flat screen HDTV.
Separate dining room - with built-in cabinetry, view of hydrangeas and an orange tree - can seat six people.
Fully equipped kitchen has cabinetry painted in a deep ocean blue, tile floor and self-cleaning gas stove. Separate laundry room off the kitchen.
Master bedroom has a king-sized bed, built-in cabinets and closets. Master bathroom has tumbled-marble tile, a large step in shower with bench seat and is equipped with sturdy hand-rails.
Second bedroom has two twin beds (or king with Memory Foam topper).
Accessed via the second bedroom is a sun room with day bed; can sleep one child or two children.
A bathroom off the hallway has a tub and separate shower, also equipped with hand rails.
Spacious deck has dining for six and a gas grill.
Two cars can be parked in the driveway; additional street parking is available.
(RLNE2457339)