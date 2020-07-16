Apartment List
/
CA
/
cameron park
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:53 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Cameron Park, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cameron Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
Sierra Oaks Apartments
2701 La Crescenta Dr, Cameron Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
880 sqft
Located in beautiful Cameron Park, Sierra Oaks offers spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes in a quiet county like living environment.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
3471 Orinda Circle
3471 Orinda Circle, Cameron Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1752 sqft
Stunning Home in Cameron Park! - Come see this amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Cameron Park! Featuring beautiful hardwood floors, an updated kitchen, and a wonderful hillside view, this home is perfect for anyone hoping to experience the privacy
Results within 5 miles of Cameron Park
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
4 Units Available
Sterling Ranch
965 Wilson Blvd, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,597
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the perfect home for you at Sterling Ranch Apartments for rent in El Dorado Hills CA. We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent built with you in mind.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Serrano
3204 Rapallo Place
3204 Rapallo Place, El Dorado Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2337 sqft
Single story in gated Serrano - Single story in gated Serrano. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Wood floors throughout. Stainless appliances. Washer/dryer/fridge included. 3 car tandem garage. Low maintenance backyard. Close to community park. Pets negotiable.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
5043 Verona Drive
5043 Verona Drive, El Dorado Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2226 sqft
Gorgeous home in the highly coveted Villagio at the Promontory in El Dorado Hills! Right next to the Promontory Park which features state-of-the-art soccer and baseball fields, two kid playgrounds with splash pad, walking trails, and breath-taking
Results within 10 miles of Cameron Park
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
13 Units Available
Hub Apartments
525 Willard Drive, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1265 sqft
Welcome home to Hub Folsom apartments, a sleek brand-new community with style, sophistication, and the classic urban charm Folsom is known for.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:31 AM
26 Units Available
Broadstone
Sherwood at Iron Point
2300 Iron Point Rd, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,618
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sherwood Apartment Homes, where a future you have only dreamed about can finally become a reality! We offer stunning 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Folsom apartments than can elevate your lifestyle, with fresh and vibrant interiors, engaging
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
3 Units Available
Pique at Iron Point
101 Pique Loop, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1708 sqft
Get acquainted with the breathtaking luxury features of The Pique at Iron Point, a modern living community of apartments in Folsom located in one of northern California’s most exciting cities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
7 Units Available
The Park on Riley
99 Cable Cir, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1037 sqft
An updated community in Historic Old Town Folsom. Good schools nearby. On-site pool and spa area. Pet-friendly. Apartments offer granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry, and spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
Overlook at Blue Ravine
1200 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1368 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a fitness center, covered parking, recreation room and pool. Apartments are furnished and come with fireplaces, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Willow Creek Town Center and Commonwealth Square are nearby.

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Broadstone
902 Rathbone Circle
902 Rathbone Circle, Folsom, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
1574 sqft
Fireplace in living room, Wood Laminate and Carpeting - This single story home has an optional 4th bedroom/den/office option and two full baths. Attached garage. Wood laminate flooring and carpeting. Inside laundry area.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Natomas Heights
106 Montrose Ct.
106 Montrose Court, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1100 sqft
106 Montrose Ct. Available 08/08/20 Cute Home in Culdesac - A 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story home with approx. 1100 sf.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Cameron Park, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cameron Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Cameron Park 1 BedroomsCameron Park 2 BedroomsCameron Park 3 BedroomsCameron Park Apartments with Balconies
Cameron Park Apartments with GaragesCameron Park Apartments with GymsCameron Park Apartments with ParkingCameron Park Apartments with Pools
Cameron Park Apartments with Washer-DryersCameron Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsCameron Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CA
West Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CARosemont, CAFoothill Farms, CAAuburn, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CANorth Auburn, CALinda, CAGrass Valley, CA
Florin, CAPlacerville, CAWoodland, CAParkway, CANevada City, CALincoln, CAJackson, CAYuba City, CAGranite Bay, CALodi, CANorth Highlands, CALake Wildwood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
William Jessup University