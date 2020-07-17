3471 Orinda Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Home in Cameron Park! - Come see this amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Cameron Park! Featuring beautiful hardwood floors, an updated kitchen, and a wonderful hillside view, this home is perfect for anyone hoping to experience the privacy and serenity of the local area. Equipped with washer/dryer, oven, garage, and plenty of parking, this home is sure to go fast! Be sure to call us and schedule a showing right away!



Tippy Dowell, Property Manager

tippy@abornpowers.com

Aborn Powers 916-250-0441

More listings at www.abornpowers.com



Tenant is responsible for all utilities

Also, we require renters insurance



Rental Criteria:

700 credit score or better

A monthly income of 2.5 times the rent

Verifiable good rental history



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5887848)