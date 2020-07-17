3471 Orinda Circle

Amenities
Stunning Home in Cameron Park! - Come see this amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Cameron Park! Featuring beautiful hardwood floors, an updated kitchen, and a wonderful hillside view, this home is perfect for anyone hoping to experience the privacy and serenity of the local area. Equipped with washer/dryer, oven, garage, and plenty of parking, this home is sure to go fast! Be sure to call us and schedule a showing right away!
Tippy Dowell, Property Manager
tippy@abornpowers.com
Aborn Powers 916-250-0441
More listings at www.abornpowers.com
Tenant is responsible for all utilities
Also, we require renters insurance
Rental Criteria:
700 credit score or better
A monthly income of 2.5 times the rent
Verifiable good rental history
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5887848)