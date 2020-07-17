All apartments in Cameron Park
Find more places like 3471 Orinda Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cameron Park, CA
/
3471 Orinda Circle
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3471 Orinda Circle

3471 Orinda Circle · (530) 676-6760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cameron Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3471 Orinda Circle, Cameron Park, CA 95682

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3471 Orinda Circle · Avail. now

$2,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1752 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Home in Cameron Park! - Come see this amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Cameron Park! Featuring beautiful hardwood floors, an updated kitchen, and a wonderful hillside view, this home is perfect for anyone hoping to experience the privacy and serenity of the local area. Equipped with washer/dryer, oven, garage, and plenty of parking, this home is sure to go fast! Be sure to call us and schedule a showing right away!

Tippy Dowell, Property Manager
tippy@abornpowers.com
Aborn Powers 916-250-0441
More listings at www.abornpowers.com

Tenant is responsible for all utilities
Also, we require renters insurance

Rental Criteria:
700 credit score or better
A monthly income of 2.5 times the rent
Verifiable good rental history

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5887848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3471 Orinda Circle have any available units?
3471 Orinda Circle has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3471 Orinda Circle have?
Some of 3471 Orinda Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3471 Orinda Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3471 Orinda Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3471 Orinda Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3471 Orinda Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cameron Park.
Does 3471 Orinda Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3471 Orinda Circle offers parking.
Does 3471 Orinda Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3471 Orinda Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3471 Orinda Circle have a pool?
No, 3471 Orinda Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3471 Orinda Circle have accessible units?
No, 3471 Orinda Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3471 Orinda Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3471 Orinda Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3471 Orinda Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3471 Orinda Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3471 Orinda Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sierra Oaks Apartments
2701 La Crescenta Dr
Cameron Park, CA 95682
Quail Ridge
2675 La Crescenta Drive
Cameron Park, CA 95682
Cameron Oaks
2640 Cambridge Rd
Cameron Park, CA 95682

Similar Pages

Cameron Park 1 BedroomsCameron Park 2 Bedrooms
Cameron Park Apartments with BalconiesCameron Park Apartments with Gyms
Cameron Park Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CAFolsom, CARocklin, CADavis, CAStockton, CACarmichael, CARancho Cordova, CAAntelope, CA
West Sacramento, CAFair Oaks, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAOrangevale, CARosemont, CAFoothill Farms, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CALodi, CALinda, CAMarysville, CA
Florin, CANevada City, CALemon Hill, CAAuburn, CALake Wildwood, CAJackson, CAYuba City, CAWoodland, CAGrass Valley, CALincoln, CANorth Auburn, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity