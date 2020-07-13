/
apartments with pool
18 Apartments for rent in Cameron Park, CA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Sierra Oaks Apartments
2701 La Crescenta Dr, Cameron Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
880 sqft
Located in beautiful Cameron Park, Sierra Oaks offers spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes in a quiet county like living environment.
Results within 5 miles of Cameron Park
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
Vineyards at Valley View
2100 Valley View Pkwy, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,451
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,034
1264 sqft
Located minutes from the water and the parks. Close to ORU Campus. On-site grill area, picnic area, and courtyard. Business center and clubhouse provided. Washer and dryer hookups in each unit. Ample storage.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
3 Units Available
Sterling Ranch
965 Wilson Blvd, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,597
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the perfect home for you at Sterling Ranch Apartments for rent in El Dorado Hills CA. We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent built with you in mind.
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
4 Units Available
LeSarra
2230 Valley View Pkwy, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1168 sqft
Award-winning property in El Dorado Hills, close to restaurants and schools. Prestigious apartments have air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Swimming pool, clubhouse and courtyard. Close to Route 50.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Lake Forest
3025 Village Center Dr, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1250 sqft
When only the best will do, experience Lake Forest in El Dorado Hills, where we didn't just build you an apartment, we built you a home. Unmatched quality in every detail is presented to you in a classic style.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4388 Vega Loop
4388 Vega Loop, Shingle Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3132 sqft
Beautiful Home in Private Gated Community! - This gorgeous home features a looped drive way with oversized two car garage. Very Large lot in front and back, far off street for privacy.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Serrano
4873 Dalewood Drive
4873 Dalewood Drive, El Dorado Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
3367 sqft
Fabulous Serrano 4/4 home with pool and outdoor living at its finest! - Wonderful 2 story very livable 3367+ sf of living space + 1/3 acrea of pure enjoyment including large pool and spa area, separate cabana lounge area, covered outdoor
Results within 10 miles of Cameron Park
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Broadstone
Talavera
1550 Broadstone Parkway, Folsom, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,730
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1084 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
The Park on Riley
99 Cable Cir, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1037 sqft
An updated community in Historic Old Town Folsom. Good schools nearby. On-site pool and spa area. Pet-friendly. Apartments offer granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry, and spacious floor plans.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
8 Units Available
Lake Pointe Apartments
7550 Folsom Auburn Rd, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
936 sqft
Great location just off Folsom Lake and the American River Bike Trails. Community offers a sport court, fitness center and swimming pool. Units have in-home laundry and custom cabinetry.
Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
25 Units Available
Broadstone
Sherwood at Iron Point
2300 Iron Point Rd, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,643
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1273 sqft
Welcome to Sherwood Apartment Homes, where a future you have only dreamed about can finally become a reality! We offer stunning 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Folsom apartments than can elevate your lifestyle, with fresh and vibrant interiors, engaging
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Pique at Iron Point
101 Pique Loop, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Get acquainted with the breathtaking luxury features of The Pique at Iron Point, a modern living community of apartments in Folsom located in one of northern California’s most exciting cities.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Hub Apartments
525 Willard Drive, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1265 sqft
Welcome home to Hub Folsom apartments, a sleek brand-new community with style, sophistication, and the classic urban charm Folsom is known for.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Overlook at Blue Ravine
1200 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy a fitness center, covered parking, recreation room and pool. Apartments are furnished and come with fireplaces, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Willow Creek Town Center and Commonwealth Square are nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Empire Ranch Village
1780 Langholm Way
1780 Langholm Way, Folsom, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2942 sqft
4 Bdrm, 3 Bath on Empire Ranch Golf Course - Views of Empire Ranch Golf Course - This spacious 4 Bdrm, 3 bath property is 2942sqft, two stories, inside laundry room, remote 4th bdrm on lower floor w/ full bathroom nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Willow Creek Estates South
136 Dunstable Way
136 Dunstable Way, Folsom, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,895
2628 sqft
- Cool Pool! Great Location - close to Oak Chan Elementary, Castle Park and Folsom Community College.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Broadstone
885 HALIDON WAY #1413
885 Halidon Way, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
COMING SOON!!! Custom Folsom Condo in Altura Villas For Rent! - Beautifully upgraded downstairs one bedroom condo just minutes away from Palladio Movie Theater and Shopping Center, restaurants, and Broadstone Shopping Center! Located in a gated
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
98 1/2 Dean Way
98 1/2 Dean Way, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
550 sqft
Beautifully Updated Folsom Home Across from School Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 1 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and approximately 550 square feet.
