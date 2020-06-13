Apartment List
/
CA
/
calistoga
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:14 AM

7 Apartments for rent in Calistoga, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
286 Crystal Springs Road
286 Crystal Springs Road, Napa County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
5000 sqft
This beautifully appointed rustic modern residence is a private and tranquil Napa Valley getaway with spectacular panoramic 180 degree views of the valley floor below and magnificent Mayacamas Mountains in the distance.
Results within 10 miles of Calistoga
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
17 Units Available
Acacia on Santa Rosa Creek
4656 Quigg Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,747
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,506
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,664
1271 sqft
Residents who love convenience find this community's proximity to Lakeside Shopping Center refreshing. The property has a resort-style pool, fitness center and spa. In-unit amenities include walk-in closets, expansive patios or balconies and washer/dryer combinations.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
4 Units Available
Oak Creek
174 S Boas Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
845 sqft
Experience the tranquil beauty of Oak Creek Luxury Apartments. Here you'll find thoughtfully landscaped courtyards, winding paths and a natural creek setting to welcome you home.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5235 Hoyal Drive
5235 Hoyal Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,550
2484 sqft
Beautiful Newer Construction ~ Walk to Maria Carillo ~ Gorgeous House ~ Rincon Valley - Live in this almost brand new home in lovely Rincon Valley!! Enjoy the amazing views from one of the two decks!! Large windows in the family room provides lots

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1860 Quail Ct
1860 Quail Court, St. Helena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Saint Helena Executive Home in the Vineyards - Newly renovated custom 2 bedroom, 2 bath home that backs up to vineyards w/beautiful views.

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Skyhawk Commmunity
1 Unit Available
5802 Owls Nest Dr
5802 Owls Nest Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3410 sqft
Large Skyhawk Executive Family Home Available - Property Id: 253747 Skyhawk home for rent.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1835 Adobe Canyon Rd
1835 Adobe Canyon Road, Sonoma County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
Artists wine country retreat - Property Id: 173478 Set on a babbling brook this creekside enchanting cottage is the perfect place to reflect, get inspired and create.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Calistoga, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Calistoga renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Calistoga 2 BedroomsCalistoga Apartments with Balcony
Calistoga Apartments with GarageCalistoga Apartments with Parking
Calistoga Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CASanta Rosa, CABerkeley, CAFairfield, CAVacaville, CAVallejo, CANapa, CASan Rafael, CA
Petaluma, CARohnert Park, CAMartinez, CARichmond, CANovato, CAAmerican Canyon, CASuisun City, CAHercules, CA
El Cerrito, CAWindsor, CAAlbany, CACotati, CAEl Verano, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CAFairfax, CAHealdsburg, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-BerkeleyUniversity of California-San Francisco
California State University Maritime Academy