bostonia
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020

120 Apartments for rent in Bostonia, CA with garage

Bostonia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
Bostonia
1 Unit Available
1561 Stone Edge Circle
1561 Stone Edge Circle, Bostonia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1063 sqft
2 Bed/1.5 Bath in Stone Edge Community - 1561 Stone Edge Circle is a 1,063 sqft. Tri-Level Condominium situated in the charming area of El Cajon California.
Results within 1 mile of Bostonia
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
Canyon Springs
2000 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1240 sqft
Canyon Springs Townhome Apartments' ideal location places you just minutes away from dining, shopping and a variety of entertainment opportunities. Canyon Springs also provides easy access to freeways and public transportation.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1866 Priest Street
1866 Priest St, El Cajon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1805 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasant and spacious, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental in El Cajon.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
11959 Sapota Dr.
11959 Sapota Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
3 Bed 2 Bath Townhouse in Lakeside - The townhome is nestled in a small community in Lakeside. Nice covered patio to entertain friends and family. Balcony off the master bedroom with spectacular views.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
11935 Sapota Drive - A
11935 Sapota Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1800 sqft
https://youtu.be/KyAx519MMvs Beautiful Lakeside home at the top of a hill with views across lakeside all the way to El Cap and Cuyamaca mountains.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Sky Ranch
1 Unit Available
1903 Montilla St
1903 Montilla Street, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1085 sqft
Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA Upgraded Condo w/ A/C, Garage & Swimming Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW! Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA condo available for lease in Santee featuring 1085 SF of living space over three levels.

1 of 18

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
1621 Hanson Lane
1621 Hanson Lane, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1558 sqft
1621 Hanson Lane Available 10/30/19 Spacious, lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home available, Back yard and 2 car garage! - Lovely and Very Spacious 3 bedroom 2.
Results within 5 miles of Bostonia
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
La Mesa
26 Units Available
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,136
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
El Cajon
2 Units Available
Camden Park
525 E Camden Ave, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
958 sqft
Great location close to Interstate 8, Highway 67 and Fletcher Parkway. Units have walk-in closets, plush carpets and gas fireplaces. Community has a swimming pool, spa and gated park.
Verified

Parc One

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,701
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,541
1166 sqft
Convenient access to the San Vicente Freeway. Apartments with wood-style floors, granite counters, deluxe appliances and full-sized washers and dryers in a community boasting an observation platform overlooking the San Diego River.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:50am
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
Anza Manor
322 S Anza St, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from convenient shopping and award-winning schools. Units feature bathtubs, fully equipped kitchens, and wood-style flooring. Community is landscaped and has a picnic area with a BBQ grill.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
8681 Camden Drive
8681 Camden Dr, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1904 sqft
Brand new construction home!!! Brand new spacious 1904 sq. ft. 3 bed/ 2.5 bath house in Santee available! Bright naturally lighted living room with new carpet that opens up to the brand new kitchen with white cabinetry and appliances.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
12101 Wintercrest Drive
12101 Wintercrest Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
819 sqft
***Please call Sal for a showing 619.980.6076 Thanks! Welcome Home, to your newly renovated condo in the lovely Wintergarden Greens HOA. The community offers a large shared pool and spa.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
1 Unit Available
10914 Calle Tezac
10914 Calle Tezac, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1934 sqft
10914 Calle Tezac Available 07/06/20 4 BR/ 2 BA 1934 SQFT La Mesa Home - Beautiful and spacious home located in the community of La Mesa. The property features a spacious kitchen and living area.

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8620 Chaparral Way
8620 Chaparral Way, Santee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
2148 sqft
***$500 OFF First Full Months Rent - 4BR 3BA Santee House - Built in 2018, SOLAR, Spacious Floor Plan, 2 Car Garage, AC, Tankless Water Heater/Water Softener, 1 Dog 40lb or Less OK - ***AVAILABLE NOW*** **$500 off First Full Months Rent is Lease is

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
140 W Douglas Ave
140 West Douglas Avenue, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1876 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath Row Home- Heart of Downtown El Cajon- Gated Complex- Promenade Square - Virtual tour available at www.ampropman.com. Click on Vacancies and Rental Applications to view. This 3 level, 3 bed, 2.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
5661 Lake Park Way #5
5661 Lake Park Way, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
966 sqft
5661 Lake Park Way #5 Available 07/15/20 Large Condo with Garage close to Lake Murray! - Enjoy the convenient location of this spacious condo! Close to Lake Murray, Mission Trails Regional Park, Shopping and Schools, this is the perfect

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8705 Crossway Ct. #50
8705 Crossway Court, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
908 sqft
Great Townhome in a Quiet Community - This home features newer upgraded carpet, dual pane windows and sliding door, laminate flooring, custom tile, central heat and air, large patio and newer appliances.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8436 Fanita Dr.
8436 Fanita Drive, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,788
1600 sqft
8436 Fanita Dr. Available 06/15/20 SPACIOUS 3b/2b HOUSE WITH A VIEW, 2 CAR GARAGE, PET FRIENDLY WASHER & DRYER!! - Well maintained 3b/2b house for rent. Home boasts: Great view, 2 car garage, open floor plan, washer & dryer, vaulted ceilings.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10271 Alphonse Street
10271 Alphonse Street, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1553 sqft
10271 Alphonse Street Available 07/15/20 **Welcome home to your 3 bedroom 2 bath condo with AC! ++ BONUS ROOM** - VIRTUAL TOURS OFFERED!! Welcome home to your charming two-story condo in Sunny Santee! As you enter your new home you are met with a

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10146 Pinewood View
10146 Pinewood View, Santee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
1359 sqft
10146 Pinewood View Available 07/14/20 Corner lot Santee Home - Santee home on a large corner lot walking distance to Santana High School and parks. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home with fenced in yard, patio and landscaper included.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1396 Hacienda Dr
1396 Hacienda Drive, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1747 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Story Home in San Diego - Spacious, Single Story Home in Fletcher Hills. Located within minutes to shopping, dining and freeways.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
9499 El Granito Ave.
9499 El Granito Avenue, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3690 sqft
9499 El Granito Ave. Available 06/19/20 Gorgeous Mt. Helix Home with Panoramic Views - Unique Craftsman home + guest house on Mt. Helix, built in 1913.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10386 Eve Way
10386 Eve Way, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1303 sqft
3 Bedrooms /3 bathrooms, Beautiful countryside patio home!! - Desirable 1-level floor plan with attached 2-car garage!! Central forced air & heat!! Lovely enclosed patio with upgraded vinyl fencing!! Great location-at the end on Eve Way with
City Guide for Bostonia, CA

Bostonia occupies an area that was originally part of the historic Rancho Santa Monica land grant, a major land grant made in the 1700s to the Roman Catholic Church to establish the missions. Each was a day's walk from another, all the way up the coast of California -- an attempt to peacefully settle the region under Spanish rule.

One of the good things about the Spaniards was that they brought horses back to the New World. One of the not-so-good things was that they enslaved the natives who were originally living on the land. Nicknamed "el cajon" or the "big box" because of the nature of the valley in which it nestled, the land grant was sited on maps, as simply "cajon." Bostonia is an unincorporated neighborhood in the northeastern corner of El Cajon, inland from San Diego, CA. It's made up of most of unincorporated El Cajon north of Broadway and east of State Rout 67 and a small area west of State Route 67. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bostonia, CA

Bostonia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

