120 Apartments for rent in Bostonia, CA with garage
1 of 8
1 of 29
1 of 31
1 of 11
1 of 18
1 of 21
1 of 18
1 of 16
1 of 17
1 of 20
1 of 5
1 of 34
1 of 18
1 of 29
1 of 51
1 of 24
1 of 9
1 of 16
1 of 31
1 of 6
1 of 7
1 of 17
1 of 24
1 of 20
Bostonia occupies an area that was originally part of the historic Rancho Santa Monica land grant, a major land grant made in the 1700s to the Roman Catholic Church to establish the missions. Each was a day's walk from another, all the way up the coast of California -- an attempt to peacefully settle the region under Spanish rule.
One of the good things about the Spaniards was that they brought horses back to the New World. One of the not-so-good things was that they enslaved the natives who were originally living on the land. Nicknamed "el cajon" or the "big box" because of the nature of the valley in which it nestled, the land grant was sited on maps, as simply "cajon." Bostonia is an unincorporated neighborhood in the northeastern corner of El Cajon, inland from San Diego, CA. It's made up of most of unincorporated El Cajon north of Broadway and east of State Rout 67 and a small area west of State Route 67. See more
Bostonia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.