apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:43 PM
319 Apartments for rent in Bonita, CA with washer-dryer
3 Units Available
National City
Park Bonita Apartments
3511 Valley Rd, Bonita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,072
891 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. CC payments and e-payments accepted. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly: Both dogs and cats allowed!
1 Unit Available
La Presa
2920 Briarwood Road #H9
2920 Briarwood Road, Bonita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
897 sqft
2920 Briarwood Road #H9 Available 07/15/20 **JUST REDUCED!!** Updated and spacious Bonita condo for rent!! - Bright and modern, enjoy this updated and peaceful top floor condo! This Spacious Home has Vaulted ceilings, laminate flooring and a lofted
1 Unit Available
La Presa
3830 Grandview Pl
3830 Grandview Place, Bonita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1550 sqft
Grandview - Property Id: 247473 This property is currently being shown. Please text 760-805-6709 for a private social distancing appointment. Beautiful Bonita Mesa home sits on a hill off of a quiet dead end street.
Results within 1 mile of Bonita
12 Units Available
Terra Nova
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,749
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
900 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in park-like community with pool, hot-tub, playground, gym, bbq/grill area. Enjoy recently renovated gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Access to transit, I-805. Minutes to Southwestern College.
7 Units Available
Rancho - Del Rey
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from the freeway, area parks and entertainment. On-site amenities include a fitness center, two large pools, a grilling area and three playgrounds. Luxury interiors with washers and dryers.
1 Unit Available
Skyline
425 South Meadowbrook Drive
425 South Meadowbrook Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1535 sqft
2Story, 2Car garage attached, small Backyard, Trash included, washer & dryer room, walk-in Pantry, Community Pool & BBQ area More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/san-diego-ca?lid=12917931 (RLNE5426062)
1 Unit Available
Rancho - Del Rey
1399 Serena Circle
1399 Serena Circle, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1240 sqft
This spacious and bright 2-story townhome in Rancho del Rey area is a corner unit with 2 window walls and features 2 master bedrooms upstairs with baths ensuite, beautiful plank hardwood flooring throughout all living areas and stairs, tile baths
1 Unit Available
Rancho - Del Rey
730 Callejon Ciudad #92
730 Callejon Ciudad, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2BR / 2.5 BA 1314 SQFT TOWNHOME RANCHO DEL REY/ CHULA VISTA - Beautiful townhome in the community of Rancho Del Rey in Chula Vista. The property has an open and spacious floor plan. The property features vaulted ceilings at the entry and living room.
1 Unit Available
Bay Terraces
2615 Alta view Dr Room 3
2615 Alta View Drive, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$850
You will love this place! - Property Id: 276452 1 bedroom ready for move in!! Relatively close to work. Home is 2 minutes away from the 54 highway, 15 minutes away from SDSU, roughly 15 - 20 min away from the naval shipyards and city center.
Results within 5 miles of Bonita
31 Units Available
Eastlake
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,970
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,545
1607 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
2 Units Available
Otay Ranch
Contessa @ Otay Ranch
1924 E Palomar St, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,266
1453 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,730
1713 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
23 Units Available
Otay Ranch
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,912
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,566
1419 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,216
1380 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
14 Units Available
Otay Ranch
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,065
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,065
1371 sqft
Luxurious homes include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly community also includes pool, pool table, fire pit and BBQ grill. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment.
24 Units Available
Otay Ranch Village
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,806
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,201
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
1340 sqft
Fantastic community near Heritage Park. Active on-site amenities including g a pool, fitness center, billiards room and grilling area. Updated amenities in unit including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
17 Units Available
Otay Ranch Village
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,851
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,081
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,596
1161 sqft
Located in the Otay Ranch area right off La Media Road, this community is just minutes from the beach. Amenities in this pet-friendly community include a sauna, gym, and hot tub. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
19 Units Available
Otay Ranch
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
1341 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in park-like setting beside the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Eastlake. Residents have access to a tree-ringed playground, two clubhouses with fitness rooms and two swimming pools with whirlpool spas.
5 Units Available
Lemon Grove
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent.
7 Units Available
Harborside
Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,245
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1001 sqft
Easy access to the beach and Downtown San Diego area. Soundproof walls, private patios, and fantastic views. Stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and open floor plans. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool.
8 Units Available
Otay Ranch
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1278 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have convenient keyless entry. Units feature open floor plans and large walk-in closets. Hang out in the sauna or hot tub. Commute quickly via the South Bay Expressway.
16 Units Available
Ocean Crest
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1295 sqft
Stunning community in the heart of San Diego, minutes from I-805. On-site pool, playground, business center and dog park. Updated interiors with a fireplace, extra storage, and patio or balcony.
3 Units Available
Sunbowl
Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes
1301 Medical Center Dr, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is near entertainment and shopping. On-site pool, spa, firepit and grilling area. Playground and fitness center. Homes include plank wood flooring, gas fireplaces and walk-in closets.
8 Units Available
Otay Ranch Village
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Park-like setting near Heritage Park. Updated interiors with a fireplace, extra storage and granite countertops. On-site amenities include a playground, pool area, hot tub and gym. Garages are available. Pet-friendly community.
4 Units Available
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
645 sqft
As always we value your time so below you will find an overview of Willow Glen Apartments many features & rental information. Allow us to assist in making your search for a San Diego, CA apartment for rent a simple one.
10 Units Available
Spring Valley
Lakeview Village
3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd, Spring Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
994 sqft
Quiet, private community with two swimming pools, complimentary internet access, fitness center and tennis courts. Apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, designer accent walls, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Pet-friendly!
